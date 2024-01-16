Nematicides Market Set to Reach $3.58 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Organic Food Demand

As the world's reliance on sustainable and organic foods increases, so does the demand for nematicides, chemicals used to control nematode pests that pose a significant threat to crops. The global nematicides market is predicted to reach the unprecedented value of $3.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. In terms of volume, a staggering 182,932.2 tons is expected to be sold by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Advertisment

Market Drivers and Restraints

Environmental concerns and the increasing demand for organic foods are propelling the nematicides market forward. Market players are focusing on product launches and acquisitions to meet this demand. Nevertheless, the road to growth is not without its hurdles. Low awareness and adoption of bionematicides, coupled with stringent regulations, are restraining the market's growth.

Opportunities and Challenges

Advertisment

Emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America present ripe opportunities for growth, along with the rising adoption of biological seed treatments. However, challenges persist in the form of limited availability of bionematicides and the requirement for sustainable agricultural inputs.

Segmentation Insights

In 2023, chemical nematicides held the lion's share of the market due to their effectiveness in controlling nematode pests and the growing need for high crop yields. The liquid form of nematicides is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to its lower dosage requirements and ease of application. Root-knot nematodes, with their widespread impact on crops, form a key segment. Seed treatment is projected to grow rapidly, buoyed by advancements in treatment technologies and increased awareness of its benefits. Cereals & grains form the largest crop type segment, driven by rising incomes and demand for ready-to-eat products. Europe is expected to experience the highest regional growth, supported by population growth, decreasing arable land, and increasing organic farming initiatives.

According to a comprehensive analysis by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the nematicides market is set for significant growth, propelled by the trends, forecasts, and competitive landscapes outlined above.