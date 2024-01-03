en English
Business

Nelson’s Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Nelson's Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat

Manchester Road in Nelson is set to witness a transformation as a planning application has been submitted for converting a former office building and upper floor flat into a takeaway with additional living accommodation. The proposal is the brainchild of Qamar Zaman, who seeks to infuse new life into the existing infrastructure.

A New Chapter for the Building

Zaman plans on transforming the ground floor office space into a hot food takeaway. The envisioned blueprint includes a kitchen at the rear and a compact seating area at the front. The conversion does not stop at the ground floor. The first floor is set to become a two-bedroom flat, adding to the living accommodation in the bustling neighborhood.

Extension and Demolition

The project’s ambitious scope extends to structural changes as well. A current rear extension of the building is slated for demolition, making way for a new two-storey extension. This addition will serve dual purposes, providing a rear entrance to the takeaway and separate access to the flat.

Operations, Jobs, and Infrastructure

The takeaway is projected to generate 5 to 7 jobs, contributing to the local economy. The proposed operating hours are from 8 am to 11 pm, seven days a week, including bank holidays. The development requires a new shop front and the installation of a flue for the cooking range at the rear of the building. Waste management has been taken into account with provisions for waste bins for both the flat and takeaway in the rear yard area.

Public comments on the proposal are open until January 10. Interested parties can voice their opinions through Pendle Council’s website or by submitting a written letter to the council.

Business Local News
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

