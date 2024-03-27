Neil Cole Ascends to Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Marine at AXA XL

AXA XL has announced the promotion of Neil Cole to the position of global chief underwriting officer, Marine, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to the marine sector. Effective April 1, Cole's promotion underscores AXA XL's strategic focus on bolstering its marine portfolios and supporting the evolving needs of its clients in the face of the marine transportation industry's rapid changes.

Strategic Direction and Profitable Growth

In his new capacity, Neil Cole is tasked with guiding the strategic direction and fostering the development of AXA XL's marine portfolios. This role places him at the heart of the company's efforts to support profitable growth while navigating the complexities of the marine industry. Working closely with regional underwriting teams, Cole's responsibilities will extend to improving pricing strategies, facilitating risk aggregation, and shaping the global product strategy to meet the changing demands of the market.

Addressing New Challenges in Marine Transportation

Under Cole's leadership, AXA XL is poised to address the significant changes occurring within the marine transportation industry. These include the adoption of larger vessels, the transition to greener fuels as part of decarbonization efforts, and the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence. Cole's extensive experience, spanning over 25 years in the marine industry with a decade at AXA XL, positions him as a key figure in guiding the company's response to these emerging challenges and risks.

Experience and Leadership

Before his current appointment, Neil Cole held the role of global head of Underwriting Management and deputy chief underwriting officer, Marine, since 2020. His career, which began in claims before transitioning to underwriting with a focus on international marine markets, has equipped him with a profound understanding of the industry. Reporting to Anne Marie Elder, global chief underwriting officer, Specialty, Cole is celebrated for his deep industry knowledge and the respect he has garnered over the years, making him an ideal candidate to drive AXA XL's marine portfolio to new heights of success.

As the marine transportation industry continues to evolve, Neil Cole's leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of this dynamic sector. His appointment reflects AXA XL's commitment to excellence and innovation in serving its clients' needs, setting the stage for a future where the challenges of marine transportation are met with sophisticated and comprehensive solutions.