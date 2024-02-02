Nebraska's Attorney General Advocates for Ban on Delta-8 THC

Nebraska Attorney General, Mike Hilgers, has been vocal in his advocacy for a legislative clampdown on Delta-8 THC and analogous substances, asserting their existing illegality under state law. During a Judiciary Committee hearing, Hilgers lent his support to a bill (LB999) proposed by Senator Teresa Ibach. This bill seeks to categorize Delta-8 and its related compounds as illegal marijuana products.

Returning Hemp Farming Regulation to the USDA

The legislative proposal also espouses the return of hemp farming regulation to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while preserving the legality of CBD products. Despite the federal approval of hemp production in line with the 2018 Farm Bill, which allows a THC content limit of 0.3%, Hilgers contends that the perceived legal loophole permitting the sale of Delta-8 THC is non-existent under state law.

Consumer Protection Lawsuits Against Misleading Labeling

While Hilgers has abstained from pursuing criminal prosecution against THC retailers, he has initiated consumer protection lawsuits in response to misleading labeling of Delta-8 products. However, the hearing was not without dissenting voices. Numerous speakers, including business owners and individuals who benefit from THC for health reasons, opposed the proposed bill.

Call for Regulation Instead of Ban

These opponents argued for a regulatory approach over an outright ban, citing the potential economic repercussions of such a ban and the continued online availability of THC products. But Hilgers remains steadfast in his opposition to the legalization or regulation of THC in Nebraska.