NDE Empowers 46 Entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt, Advocates Loan Repayment for Future Schemes

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) recently unveiled a skills acquisition program in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, endorsing a new wave of entrepreneurship aimed at tackling unemployment. In a significant move to foster economic growth and job creation, 46 beneficiaries received starter packs, marking their transition into the business world.

Empowerment Through Skills Acquisition

During the resettlement ceremony, the NDE emphasized the importance of this initiative as part of a broader strategy to curb unemployment rates by promoting self-reliance and entrepreneurship. The selected participants, hailing from various local government areas within Rivers State, each received a N60,000 starter pack. This financial boost is designed to kickstart their ventures in diverse fields, including catering, GSM repairs, computer literacy, leather works, and fashion design, among others.

Loan Repayment: A Sustainable Model

The emphasis on loan repayment was highlighted as a crucial aspect of the program. The NDE's approach to providing these starter packs as recyclable loans underlines their commitment to creating a sustainable model that benefits future participants. Beneficiaries are encouraged to view this financial aid not just as a gift, but as a stepping stone towards creating a thriving business, with the expectation of repayment within a six-month moratorium period. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring the continuity of the program, thereby extending economic opportunities to more individuals over time.

Monitoring Success and Ensuring Compliance

To ensure the effective use of the resources provided and compliance with the loan repayment schedule, the NDE has put in place a robust monitoring mechanism. This system seeks to track the progress of the beneficiaries and the impact of the starter packs on their entrepreneurial journey. It also serves as a deterrent against the misuse of the allocated funds, ensuring that the equipment and financial support are utilized for the intended purposes. Through this monitoring, the NDE aims to foster a culture of accountability and success among the new entrepreneurs.

As the beneficiaries embark on their business ventures, the NDE's initiative stands as a beacon of hope for many aspiring entrepreneurs. By combining skills training with financial support, the program not only addresses the immediate challenges of unemployment but also lays the groundwork for a more prosperous and self-sufficient future. As these new business owners rise to the challenge, the potential for a ripple effect of economic growth and job creation in Rivers State and beyond is immense.