Business

NCC Bank’s 10th EGM Highlights Positive Business Progress

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
NCC Bank's 10th EGM Highlights Positive Business Progress

The National Credit and Commerce Bank (NCC Bank) recently held its 10th extraordinary general meeting (EGM) virtually, under the leadership of Chairman Md Abul Bashar. The meeting served as a platform to discuss the bank’s business progress, highlighting several positive trends in the bank’s performance.

Positive Trends in NCC Bank’s Performance

During the EGM, Bashar reported on the bank’s notable growth in key financial metrics. These include an increase in shareholder equity, total assets, and earnings per share (EPS). Simultaneously, the bank has seen a decrease in the cost of funds and net classified loans. These improvements underscore the bank’s robust financial health and have favorably impacted its credit and CAMELS ratings.

Keys to NCC Bank’s Growth

Bashar attributed NCC Bank’s growth to its unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. The bank has also made significant strides in leveraging advanced technology and enhancing customer services, further contributing to its positive business trajectory.

Key Figures in Attendance

The EGM was attended by several key figures, including Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman; former chairmen Md Abdul Awal and SM Abu Mohsin; former vice-chairmen Tanzina Ali and Khairul Alam Chaklader; independent directors and committee chairmen Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher; Managing Director and CEO (current charge) M Shamsul Arefin; and Senior Executive Vice-President and Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam. The meeting also saw the presence of a significant number of shareholders.

Business
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

