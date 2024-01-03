NBB Honoured for Dedication to Bahraini Talent Development

In a show of commitment to local talent development in the banking sector, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been honored at the Ministry of Labour and Social Development’s 38th Annual Appreciation Ceremony. The bank received two awards, celebrating its dedication to the enhancement of national competencies and the career progression of Bahraini talent, key components in the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.

Recognizing NBB’s Role in Talent Development

Group Chief Human Resources Officer Sarah Abdulaziz Jamal and the NBB Human Resources & Talent Development team gratefully accepted the accolades on behalf of the bank. The awards underscore the bank’s ongoing efforts to promote a learning culture and establish itself as a national enabler in the finance industry.

Individual Honors for Exceptional Contributions

In addition to the bank’s recognition, two NBB employees, Yousif Rashed AlQooti and Zuhair Mahmood Yousif, were individually acknowledged as ‘Distinguished Employees in the Banking Sector’. This recognition was for their exceptional contributions and leadership spanning over two decades in the banking industry.

NBB’s Role in Workforce Growth and Skill Enhancement

The ceremony also highlighted NBB’s high Bahrainisation rate, indicative of the bank’s employment of numerous local young talents. NBB’s significant role in the ‘Foras’ training programme was appreciated, a program that trains job seekers and fresh graduates, thus contributing to the growth of the Kingdom’s workforce.

A special mention was made of NBB’s ‘Thrive’ programme, designed to enhance the skills of young Bahrainis. It aims to increase national employment rates by providing hands-on experience and industry expert engagement, further emphasizing NBB’s commitment to the development of Bahraini talent in the banking sector.