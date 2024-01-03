en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

NBB Honoured for Dedication to Bahraini Talent Development

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
NBB Honoured for Dedication to Bahraini Talent Development

In a show of commitment to local talent development in the banking sector, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been honored at the Ministry of Labour and Social Development’s 38th Annual Appreciation Ceremony. The bank received two awards, celebrating its dedication to the enhancement of national competencies and the career progression of Bahraini talent, key components in the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.

Recognizing NBB’s Role in Talent Development

Group Chief Human Resources Officer Sarah Abdulaziz Jamal and the NBB Human Resources & Talent Development team gratefully accepted the accolades on behalf of the bank. The awards underscore the bank’s ongoing efforts to promote a learning culture and establish itself as a national enabler in the finance industry.

Individual Honors for Exceptional Contributions

In addition to the bank’s recognition, two NBB employees, Yousif Rashed AlQooti and Zuhair Mahmood Yousif, were individually acknowledged as ‘Distinguished Employees in the Banking Sector’. This recognition was for their exceptional contributions and leadership spanning over two decades in the banking industry.

NBB’s Role in Workforce Growth and Skill Enhancement

The ceremony also highlighted NBB’s high Bahrainisation rate, indicative of the bank’s employment of numerous local young talents. NBB’s significant role in the ‘Foras’ training programme was appreciated, a program that trains job seekers and fresh graduates, thus contributing to the growth of the Kingdom’s workforce.

A special mention was made of NBB’s ‘Thrive’ programme, designed to enhance the skills of young Bahrainis. It aims to increase national employment rates by providing hands-on experience and industry expert engagement, further emphasizing NBB’s commitment to the development of Bahraini talent in the banking sector.

0
Bahrain Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bahrain's New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain to Distribute 6,800 Housing Units across Three Cities

By Shivani Chauhan

Zayani Leasing Provides Elite Technology Middle East with Diverse Fleet of Vehicles

By Shivani Chauhan

Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League

By Salman Khan

Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital P ...
@Bahrain · 2 hours
Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital P ...
heart comment 0
Bahrain Gears Up for the 20th Anniversary of F1 Grand Prix

By Salman Khan

Bahrain Gears Up for the 20th Anniversary of F1 Grand Prix
Bahrain’s Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project
Bahrain’s Stock Market Faces Downturn Amid Regional Fluctuations

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's Stock Market Faces Downturn Amid Regional Fluctuations
Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
38 seconds
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
1 min
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
2 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
2 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
2 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
2 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
2 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app