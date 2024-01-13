en English
Nayms Launches on Ethereum’s Base, Pioneering Tokenized Insurance Opportunities

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
In a significant leap for the blockchain-based insurance market, Nayms has announced its launch on Base, a secure and cost-effective Ethereum layer-2 solution. This development paves the way for investors to tap into yield-generating insurance opportunities, now accessible as a tokenized asset class in Nayms’ marketplace.

Nayms’ Initial Offering and Tokenization Benefits

Nayms’ inaugural offering on Base is an Industry Loss Warranty (ILW) contract, reinsuring against weather-related catastrophic events in Florida. The structure is regulated within a Bermuda-regulated segregated account, targeting mid-high teen returns for institutional investors. These returns are primarily derived from insurance premiums and are enhanced by an additional reward of NAYM-issued tokens for early investors.

Tokenization of (re)insurance allows investors to diversify their portfolios and interact with traditional private market asset classes. Nayms provides exposure to property and casualty (P&C) risks, such as Cyber, Errors and Omissions, and Directors and Officers coverage, typically accessible only to large institutional investors. With tokenization, qualified investors can securely hold these investments in their wallets.

Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible and User-Friendly

Nayms’ deployment on Base is celebrated for its compliance with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) standards, reduced fees, and user-friendly onboarding. It marks a significant milestone in bringing accessibility and efficiency to the (re)insurance marketplace.

Protection against Dual Windstorms in Florida

The ILW market plays an integral role in the global catastrophe reinsurance market. Nayms’ ILW product is designed to offer protection against dual windstorms in Florida, requiring each to exceed $10 billion in insured property damage for indemnification in the 2024 period.

The use of USD Coin (USDC) as collateral, combined with a digital multi-signature process, ensures utmost security and operational efficiency for the smart contract system. It introduces a novel approach to safeguarding buyers against the peril of named windstorms in Florida, thus marking a significant innovation in the ILW market.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

