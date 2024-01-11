Navy Federal Credit Union: A Top Place to Work in IT for Ninth Year Running

Garnering recognition for the ninth consecutive year, Navy Federal Credit Union has been honored as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in IT’ for the year 2024. This accolade comes as a result of the 30th annual survey conducted by Computerworld, a leading technology media brand, and is a testament to Navy Federal’s commitment to providing a fertile ground for IT professionals to thrive.

Recognition Reflects Steady IT Hiring and Career Development Opportunities

The survey by Computerworld assesses various facets of an organization’s offerings, including benefits, career development, training, and employee retention. Navy Federal’s steady IT hiring, with ample opportunities for career growth, fosters a supportive and rewarding work environment. This has been instrumental in the organization’s repeated inclusion in the coveted list.

An Environment of Service, Innovation, and Teamwork

Navy Federal’s strong culture of service, innovation, and teamwork has not only led to exceptional progress in securing systems, modernization, IT resiliency, and scalable operations but also played a crucial role in its recognition. The Chief Information Officer at Navy Federal, Tony Gallardy, takes pride in the department’s focus on supporting organizational and digital transformations, a key component of the organization’s success.

Navy Federal: A Global Financial Powerhouse

Established in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union serves 13 million members worldwide, making it the world’s largest credit union. The organization prioritizes the financial needs of its members and employs a robust workforce of 24,000 across a global network of more than 350 branches. Rob O’Regan of Foundry underscored the importance of IT in modern business, noting that organizations like Navy Federal are setting the pace in staffing, upskilling, and retaining IT professionals.