Business

Navigating Work-Life Balance in a Remote Work Environment: Insights from Industry Experts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Navigating Work-Life Balance in a Remote Work Environment: Insights from Industry Experts

The world of work is continuously evolving, and the new normal of remote work has changed the rules of the game. In a candid conversation, Valerie Ulrich, VP of special events and conferences at First Republic Bank, and Spencer Glazer, event coordinator at Wolters Kluwer, dissect the concept of work-life balance in the context of managing events remotely.

Work-Life Balance: A Personal Definition

Work-life balance is often perceived as a mythical concept, difficult to define and even harder to achieve. For Ulrich, work-life balance means coordinating work time with personal time for activities that bring joy. On the other hand, Glazer defines it as finding a perfect in-between for personal and professional activities with clear boundaries. It becomes evident that work-life balance is individualistic and there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

The Challenges and Perks of Remote Work

Remote work, while offering flexibility and freedom, also presents a unique set of challenges. The blending of work and personal spaces, the temptation to work odd hours due to the accessibility of work tools at home, and the struggle to unplug are common issues faced by remote workers. Unsurprisingly, a survey found fully remote workers were 24% less likely to see career advancement at their company in 2024. However, many professionals are willing to trade promotions for better mental health, work-life balance, and job satisfaction.

The Importance of Boundaries and Breaks

Ulrich and Glazer emphasize the importance of setting boundaries and taking breaks, despite their industry’s demands. After intense work periods, they both value taking time to rest and recharge. Ulrich finds solace in swimming and spa visits, while Glazer appreciates the time to connect with family. They also underscore the importance of being able to say ‘no’ to maintain balance and acknowledging that not all tasks require 100% effort. The conversation between Ulrich and Glazer highlights the evolving nature of work-life balance in a remote work environment and the strategies professionals employ to maintain it.

Remote work also has environmental benefits, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. Businesses are also reaping the benefits of remote work, gaining access to global talent and optimizing costs. As we move forward, the dialogue around work-life balance, the challenges of remote work, and the strategies to maintain balance will continue to evolve.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

