Business

Navigating the TV and Streaming Landscape: Insights from 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Navigating the TV and Streaming Landscape: Insights from 2023

The year 2023 was a period of reckoning and redefinition for the TV and streaming industry. Amidst macroeconomic challenges and industry strikes, a new understanding of the television landscape emerged, shaping strategies for the future. A significant shift was the redefinition of TV as a device rather than a channel, effectively broadening the scope of media consumption to encompass ‘video’ – a medium that now accounts for 54% of media consumption.

Adapting to Changing Consumption Patterns

In the face of these evolving circumstances, the industry realized the importance of flexible strategies in content delivery. As viewing habits shifted and programming strategies had to be realigned, particularly in the streaming space, executives emphasized the importance of transparency and partnership. In times of economic uncertainty, the industry leaned on the resilience and optimism of certain demographics, notably the Hispanic community, as an example to follow.

The Power of Fandom and Brand Loyalty

The year also underscored the enduring power of fandom and brand loyalty, particularly for established television brands such as Bravo. As platforms grappled with the unpredictable economic conditions, the power of fandom and loyalty came to the fore, with reality franchises like Survivor and The Bachelor enjoying renewed success. These trends underscored the untapped potential of unscripted content in the streaming space.

Reimagining Audience Measurement and Advertising

Another key insight was the convergence of linear and streaming advertising. The industry acknowledged the need for innovation in audience measurement systems and the potential for advertising on streaming services. The willingness of consumers to opt for ad-supported plans for cost savings, and the preference for shorter, more manageable ad breaks, were seen as opportunities for advertisers. This led to aggressive marketing of cheaper ad-supported plans by streaming services to attract new customers.

Collaboration and Innovation: The Way Forward

In conclusion, the lessons learned in 2023 by TV and streaming executives underscore the significance of adaptive, collaborative, and innovative approaches in navigating the complexities of the modern TV and streaming media landscape. The year served as a testament to the industry’s ability to adapt and innovate in the face of changing consumption patterns, economic uncertainty, and the evolving demands of audiences.

Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

