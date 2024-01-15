en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports

On January 14, 2024, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport was plunged into chaos as severe fog conditions led to significant operational disruptions. Over 150 flights were delayed and around 80 cancelled, leading to a surge of frustrated passengers stranded at the airport. The situation was further exacerbated by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft and inclement weather conditions across the United States, causing thousands of delays and cancellations.

The Anatomy of Airport Chaos

The airport mess is a complex interplay of several elements. Key among them are inefficiencies in airline operations, including delayed flights, overbooked seats, and poor communication from airline staff. These operational challenges are further amplified by external factors such as weather disruptions, an increase in travel demand, and stringent security protocols. The most recent incident at Delhi airport was attributed to CAT-3 runway issues caused by low visibility and dense fog. This led to extensive delays, with no departures for six consecutive hours and arriving flights forced to wait on the runway due to a lack of available parking spaces. The use of CAT3 technology was further impeded by a construction crane near another runway, rendering one CAT3-enabled runway nonfunctional during low visibility.

The Impact of Inefficiencies

The consequences of these inefficiencies are significant. Passengers experience inconvenience, missed connections, and sometimes financial loss. The recent chaos at Delhi airport led to passengers spending extended hours inside aircraft on the runway, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and frustration. A passenger even assaulted an Indigo pilot over a flight delay and was later arrested.

Navigating the Turbulence

Amidst the chaos, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured the public that all stakeholders are working tirelessly to minimise the impact of fog-related disruptions. To mitigate future issues, he revealed that Delhi Airport has been instructed to expedite the operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway, supplementing the existing CAT III-enabled runway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airlines, emphasising improved communication and passenger facilitation during adverse weather-induced flight cancellations and delays. Operational challenges persist, however, with limited staff training on CAT3 technology due to associated costs leading to flight diversions. As the aviation industry navigates these challenges, Scindia requested travellers to cooperate with authorities during this difficult period.

0
Business Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Japan's Stock Market Gears Up for Transformation: Aims to Attract Retail Investors and International Funds
The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), in a bid to bolster the appeal of Japan’s stock market, has unveiled a series of measures to enhance its attractiveness to both retail investors and international funds. With 40% of companies listed on its prime section already disclosing plans to improve capital efficiency, a further 9% considering such initiatives,
Japan's Stock Market Gears Up for Transformation: Aims to Attract Retail Investors and International Funds
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
41 seconds ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales
55 seconds ago
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales
FirstGroup Directors Acquire Shares, Signalling Confidence in Company's Prospects
13 seconds ago
FirstGroup Directors Acquire Shares, Signalling Confidence in Company's Prospects
Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts
27 seconds ago
Everseen Report Reveals Doubling of Cart-Based Losses at Self-Checkouts
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
40 seconds ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Latest Headlines
World News
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
23 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
24 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
39 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
46 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
47 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
51 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
53 seconds
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
58 seconds
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
1 min
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 min
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app