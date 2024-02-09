Navigating the PFAS Reporting Rule: Compliance Challenges and Strategies for Businesses

In a landscape of tightening environmental regulations, businesses are bracing for the sweeping implications of the PFAS Reporting Rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Companies must report on their use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in consumer and industrial products from 2011 to 2022. The reporting window, set from November 12, 2024, to May 8, 2025, comes with steep penalties for noncompliance, potentially exceeding $45,000 per day per violation.

A Nationwide Wave of Reporting Requirements

At the federal level, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated reporting on intentional PFAS use in products. While the EPA intends to make portions of the collected information public, businesses can submit confidential business information (CBI) claims to protect sensitive data.

As if the federal reporting burden were not enough, states like Washington, Maine, and Minnesota have enacted their own reporting regimes. Washington's program includes ad hoc reporting requests and mandatory reporting for products containing priority chemicals like PFAS. Maine and Minnesota have nearly identical laws requiring manufacturers to report on PFAS content in products sold in their states, with deadlines in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The Risks and Ramifications of Public Reporting

With public access to PFAS product reporting, businesses face regulatory, public relations, and litigation risks. To mitigate these risks, companies should consider building response teams, challenging reporting demands, requesting deadline extensions, and protecting sensitive information through CBI claims.

Adherence to exemptions and protection of sensitive product information through CBI claims are also crucial. These claims must be made at the time of data submission under TSCA, requiring businesses to act swiftly and strategically.

Navigating the Compliance Maze

As the regulatory tide swells, companies must prioritize understanding and adhering to PFAS reporting requirements. This involves thorough assessments of product portfolios, supply chains, and data management systems. By taking a proactive approach, businesses can minimize the risk of noncompliance and safeguard their reputations.

In this era of heightened environmental scrutiny, businesses find themselves navigating a complex maze of PFAS reporting rules. As the deadlines loom, the ability to adapt and respond will prove essential to weathering the regulatory storm.

The path forward is not without challenges, but with careful planning, strategic decision-making, and a commitment to transparency, companies can emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of these new requirements.