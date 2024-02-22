Navigating the Future: Rochester Business Leaders Share Insights on Family Succession

Imagine a family dinner where the conversation unexpectedly pivots to the future of the family business. For Kate Hildebrandt, this wasn't just a hypothetical scenario; it was a pivotal moment that would eventually lead her to the helm of Leo J. Roth Corp. as its CEO and president in 2022. Her journey, along with those of Jack Doyle and Jon Spacher, is not just a narrative of personal achievement but a blueprint for family businesses grappling with the question of succession.

Advertisment

From Reluctant Heirs to Visionary Leaders

In the world of family businesses, the transition from one generation to the next is a story as old as time, yet each narrative holds its unique set of challenges and triumphs. Kate Hildebrandt's initial reluctance to join her family's business is a sentiment shared by many potential successors. The weight of legacy and the fear of the unknown can be daunting. Yet, her story underscores a fundamental truth: within the crucible of family expectations lie untapped potential and unforeseen opportunities. Similarly, Jack Doyle and Jon Spacher, who have carved their paths in Doyle Security Systems and Fee Brothers, respectively, reflect the diverse journeys of rising to leadership within a family enterprise.

The Road to Leadership: Challenges and Triumphs

Advertisment

The path to leadership in a family business is fraught with both challenges and opportunities. For Hildebrandt, Doyle, and Spacher, their ascent to the top wasn't a mere handover but a testament to their resilience, adaptability, and vision. The transition process, as these leaders will share in the upcoming panel at St. John Fisher University, is a delicate balance between honoring the legacy of the predecessors and ushering in innovative practices that propel the business forward. The discussion aims to shed light on the 'sticky baton syndrome,' where the reluctance to pass on control can stifle growth, and how to navigate the intricacies of management and ownership succession.

Laying the Groundwork for Future Generations

The upcoming panel discussion titled 'Successful Successions: Learnings from Rochester Family Firm Leaders and their Journeys to the Top,' is more than just a forum for sharing experiences. It's an initiative by St. John Fisher University's Family Business Program to equip current and aspiring family business leaders with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to ensure a seamless transition. With a focus on planning, communication, empowerment, and execution, the event promises to offer a roadmap for those at the crossroads of legacy and innovation. The inclusion of a networking cocktail hour and dinner further underscores the importance of community and peer support in the journey of family business succession.

As Rochester's family business leaders gather to share their stories of transition, the broader narrative that emerges is one of hope, resilience, and the enduring power of family bonds in the face of business challenges. Their experiences, while rooted in personal history, offer universal lessons on leadership, adaptation, and the importance of laying a strong foundation for the generations to come.