en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of the Mortgage Industry: A Look at 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Navigating the Evolving Landscape of the Mortgage Industry: A Look at 2024

Amid the evolving landscape of the building sphere, a new trend has surfaced that sees homes being built for rent in clusters, creating communities akin to apartment complexes. This development has even sparked its own conference, signaling its impact on the housing sector. However, independent mortgage banks (IMBs), small banks, and credit unions could potentially be at a disadvantage due to this shift.

Insights and Advocacy from STRATMOR Group

STRATMOR Group, a mortgage advisory firm, has stepped in, providing insights and strategic guidance for mortgage lenders navigating these changing waters. The firm strongly emphasizes the enhancement of customer experiences as a strategy to boost referrals and strengthen the industry.

Regulatory Developments and Quality Control

Simultaneously, the realm of quality control is in flux with ongoing regulatory developments from entities like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Fannie Mae. These changes underscore the need for a robust and adaptable Quality Control framework, one that can withstand the shifting sands of the industry.

Merchants Bank of Indiana Expands Team

In a show of continued growth in the mortgage sector, Merchants Bank of Indiana has expanded its team. This move signifies a bullish perspective on the future of the market, despite the challenges it faces.

Preparing for 2024: Webinars and Events

As the industry marches into 2024, webinars and events are being organized to tackle various topics. These include market trends, mortgage fraud prevention, mastery of LinkedIn for mortgage professionals, and the latest in mortgage standards. The economic calendar begins with a focus on mortgage applications, indicative of the ongoing activity and development in the mortgage market.

Mortgage Rates Outlook for 2024

The prediction from Lawrence Yun of the National Association of Realtors® suggests that mortgage loan interest rates could potentially drop and stabilize at 6 percent in 2024, although this could create issues for the mortgage industry. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate landed at 6.67% at the end of December 2023, and experts are cautiously optimistic about the rates continuing their downward trajectory in 2024. The Federal Reserve is not expected to start cutting rates until the second half of 2024. While homeowners may not see significantly improved affordability in January 2024 compared to 2023, factors like slowing inflation growth and an end to the Fed’s current rate hiking cycle could help steer mortgage rates downward in the longer run.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Medytox Launches Luvantas: A New Key Player in North American Medical Aesthetics
South Korean biopharmaceutical company, Medytox, Inc., has announced the establishment of Luvantas, Inc., its wholly-owned North American subsidiary. The newly formed Luvantas is a novel player in the medical aesthetics industry, poised to bring innovative solutions to the North American market. The focus of the company is to cater to the interests of customers, patients,
Medytox Launches Luvantas: A New Key Player in North American Medical Aesthetics
Disney's Economic Impact on Florida: A $40 Billion Question
2 mins ago
Disney's Economic Impact on Florida: A $40 Billion Question
Historical Building 'The Talkhouse' Faces Uncertain Future Amid Planning Dispute
2 mins ago
Historical Building 'The Talkhouse' Faces Uncertain Future Amid Planning Dispute
NIST OWM Announces National Price Verification Survey for 2024
1 min ago
NIST OWM Announces National Price Verification Survey for 2024
Land Transactions in Florida: A Year of Significant Acquisitions
1 min ago
Land Transactions in Florida: A Year of Significant Acquisitions
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth
1 min ago
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
35 seconds
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
44 seconds
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
47 seconds
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
2 mins
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
2 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
3 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
3 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
3 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
4 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
49 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
51 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
60 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app