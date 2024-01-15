en English
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon’s Survey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
The landscape of global insurance is rapidly evolving, with complexities and challenges punctuating the journey of its implementation. These challenges are highlighted in Aon’s Global Risk Management Survey, which underscores the difficulties faced due to inconsistencies in local insurance laws, hurdles in collecting exposure information, limited understanding of risk exposure, and market limitations. The survey, however, retains optimism for a more favorable climate in the 2024 treaty renewals, a stark contrast to the previous year.

Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Volatility

Exacerbating these challenges are the turbulent macroeconomic and geopolitical factors such as economic slowdowns, severe weather, currency fluctuations, and inflation. These factors contribute significantly to the intricate and often precarious balance that global insurance programs attempt to maintain.

Risk Mitigation Strategies

Thuli Majodina of Aon prescribes a multifaceted risk approach, of which insurance forms just one part. This approach necessitates reassessing conventional insurance cover and considering alternative risk transfer mechanisms. The current investment activity in Africa underscores the need for Pan-African insurance solutions that are both competitive and affordable.

The Role of Data and Broker Insights

Data plays a critical role in navigating the complexities of a multinational insurance programme. A broker equipped with global and local knowledge can provide the necessary insights for informed decisions. Aon’s network aims to offer consistent protection and meet regulatory requirements in each operating country, a goal that, if achieved, would be a significant stride in the path of global insurance.

Challenges in the New Insurance Landscape

The January renewal for global insurance programmes is not looking promising after last year’s difficult renewal. Reinsurers have tightened coverage, rates have increased, and insurers are taking on more risk. The construction industry is grappling with challenges stemming from inflation, geopolitical issues, and supply chain disruptions. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is set to come into force in 2024, bringing with it new reporting requirements and impacting organizations.

Focus on Cyber Risks and the Asia Pacific Region

As the insurance landscape transforms, there is a growing focus on managing cyber risks and understanding the complex operating environment in the Asia Pacific region. The tightening insurance market is creating challenges for insurance buyers in creating the optimum solution for global insurance programmes. Amid this transformation, there is also a discussion on how to embrace a single view of risk using collaborative technology.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

