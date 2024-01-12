en English
Business

Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection

As the second chapter in a six-part series on launching a new franchise business unfolds, we delve into the crucial aspect of site selection. In the fiercely competitive real estate market of 2024, identifying the perfect location for a franchise is a high-stakes game. Prospective franchisees, fresh from the financial preparations covered in our first installment, now face the task of harmonizing patience with assertiveness in the quest for prime real estate.

Understanding Your Target Demographics

When embarking on the journey of site selection, the significance of understanding your target market’s demographics cannot be overstated. The area’s populace must align with the franchise’s customer profile. Misalignment here could condemn the venture to an uphill battle from the outset.

Visibility and Accessibility: Keys to Attraction

Another pivotal consideration is the location’s visibility and accessibility. A site tucked away in an obscure corner, no matter how appealing the rent may be, could lead to a lack of customer traffic. Equally, a location bereft of ample parking or not well-serviced by public transportation might deter potential clientele.

Competition: A Double-Edged Sword

Jeff Becker from Penn Station East Coast Subs sheds light on the precarious balancing act required when evaluating the level of competition in the area. Having a strategy to captivate customers is critical, but franchisees must also avoid the extremes of an overly saturated market or the barrenness of an area with too little competition. The former can be stifling, while the latter may indicate insufficient demand.

Role of Franchisors and Technology in Site Selection

Franchisors can offer varying degrees of support in site selection, ranging from lease analysis checklists to more comprehensive assistance. This process is imperative for both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees, whose aim is to align their sites with their brand image and market saturation strategies. Advanced mapping and analytics tools have also emerged as game-changers, allowing franchisees to make informed decisions.

In a market that has seen a 13% growth in franchise units since 2018, the race for prime locations has intensified. Franchisees are advised to maintain their agility and responsiveness, whilst harnessing the power of technology to navigate the competitive real estate landscape of 2024.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

