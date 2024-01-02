en English
Business

Navigating the Changing Landscape of Corporate Purpose in 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST


As the year 2024 unfolds, the landscape of corporate purpose, encapsulating terms such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), is witnessing a significant shift. Amidst escalating global tensions and intensifying environmental and societal needs, the commitment to these values faces a challenge. This shift is particularly noticeable in the political controversy surrounding ESG and cutbacks in commitments related to DEI.

Unraveling the ESG and DEI Controversy

With the business world increasingly politicized, the term ESG has found itself at the heart of a heated debate. Many CEOs have voiced their views on the difference between ESG and purpose, asserting that purpose is not synonymous with ESG or diversity. Clarity on this matter is integral to helping organizations navigate difficult conversations around global events, such as ongoing conflicts and the challenges of a politically divided era.

Similarly, roles and commitments related to DEI have seen cutbacks. This occurred against a backdrop of soaring labor costs and inflationary pressures, further exacerbated by the pandemic. Affordability issues have also escalated, with middle-income older adults struggling to finance senior housing and care.

Insights from Leaders on Navigating the Landscape

To shed light on how businesses can maintain their commitment to purpose amidst these obstacles, industry leaders David Casey, Caryl Stern, and Andy Pharoah have offered their perspectives. As prominent figures in corporate social responsibility and sustainability, their insights provide valuable guidance for businesses attempting to navigate the current landscape.

Their discussion forms part of the Purpose 360 Podcast, presented by Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, a company specializing in ESG storytelling. The podcast includes episodes focusing on various aspects of business purpose, offering in-depth insights and information for listeners.

Looking Ahead: The Role of Purpose in 2024

The Purpose Collaborative, a collective of professionals from across the globe, has emphasized the importance of purpose as a constant in an increasingly volatile world. Engaging employees in purpose creation and aligning internal and external messaging around purpose has been highlighted as significant for 2024.

Moreover, businesses are urged to demonstrate tangible outcomes of their community contributions. However, they must tread carefully and be context-aware when addressing national and global issues. As we move further into 2024, the role and understanding of corporate purpose will undoubtedly continue to evolve, presenting both challenges and opportunities for businesses worldwide.

Business Sustainability
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

