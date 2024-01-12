en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating Rough Seas: Shipping Industry Grapples with Europe’s ETS Regulation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Navigating Rough Seas: Shipping Industry Grapples with Europe’s ETS Regulation

The shipping industry is bracing for a significant financial burden with the implementation of Europe’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). The regulation, which took effect this January, is projected to cost the industry a staggering 6.5 billion euros. Container shipping is expected to bear the brunt, contributing to 28% of the total cost.

Uncharted Waters: The ETS Challenge

In response to the imminent challenges posed by the ETS regulation, maritime data technology company OceanScore and shipping giant Peter Dohle Schiffahrts-KG have come together. At a press briefing held in London, representatives from both companies discussed the labyrinthine intricacies of the ETS framework and the urgent need for shipping companies to develop the necessary infrastructure, systems, and processes for compliance.

ETS regulation demands meticulous data management and certificate handling, aspects in which OceanScore offers support through its proprietary software and process setup. The collaboration aims to help Peter Dohle Schiffahrts-KG and other shipping firms navigate the choppy waters of ETS compliance.

A Gargantuan Task: Compliance Amid Uncertainty

Matthias Bloete, Director of Corporate Development at Peter Dohle Schiffahrts-KG, underscored the gravity of the challenge. He spoke of the ongoing internal discussions and preparations within the company to ensure compliance. With uncertainties in the regulation and the inherently complex nature of the shipping industry, this is no small feat.

Waves of Change: Implications for the Shipping Industry

The ETS regulation, though primarily an environmental measure, has vast implications for the shipping industry. The impact on transport costs and maritime operations will be profound, with Malta’s shipping industry set to bear a disproportionate burden. The necessity for a strategic and non-politicized approach to tackle the issues raised by the ETS Directive is clear. The stakes are high, not just for individual shipping companies, but for the global trade network that depends on them.

0
Business Europe Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Kontor Space Limited's Stock Surges Amid Expansion Plans and Strong Financial Performance
The stock of Kontor Space Limited, a niche player in the space-as-a-service industry, witnessed a 5 percent surge from the day’s low following the company’s announcement of its operational expansion. The micro-cap company, boasting a market capitalization of Rs. 55 Crores, was trading at Rs. 92.40 per share at 10:30 a.m. Expansion Plans The company
Kontor Space Limited's Stock Surges Amid Expansion Plans and Strong Financial Performance
Lucid Group Announces Major Recall of Luxury Electric Sedans Due to Potentially Defective Coolant Heaters
2 mins ago
Lucid Group Announces Major Recall of Luxury Electric Sedans Due to Potentially Defective Coolant Heaters
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Soars Following Plant Announcement
3 mins ago
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Soars Following Plant Announcement
CESC Limited Stocks Surge Post New Order Announcement from UPERC
2 mins ago
CESC Limited Stocks Surge Post New Order Announcement from UPERC
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
2 mins ago
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
Nibe Ltd Share Price Soars After Strategic Moves: A Detailed Look
2 mins ago
Nibe Ltd Share Price Soars After Strategic Moves: A Detailed Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
39 seconds
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
46 seconds
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
55 seconds
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
1 min
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
Adelaide International Tennis Tournament: Final Showdown Set with Lehecka, Draper, Ostapenko, and Kasatkina
2 mins
Adelaide International Tennis Tournament: Final Showdown Set with Lehecka, Draper, Ostapenko, and Kasatkina
Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility
3 mins
Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
4 mins
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
6 mins
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
Leadership Shakeup Looms for Scottish Rugby Amid Talent Development Concerns
6 mins
Leadership Shakeup Looms for Scottish Rugby Amid Talent Development Concerns
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
11 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
37 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app