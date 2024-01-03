en English
Business

Navigating Global Trade: The Evolution of Freight Forwarding and Customs Brokerage Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
In an increasingly interconnected world, international businesses are seeking competent partners to navigate the complexities of global logistics and customs regulations. The demand for freight forwarding and customs brokerage services is growing, leading to an industry evolution characterized by technological advancements and sustainable practices.

Steering Towards Digitalization and Automation

Today’s freight forwarding and customs brokerage services are leveraging cutting-edge technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, and automation to enhance the efficiency of supply chains, reduce operational costs, and improve service delivery. These technologies aid in optimizing routing, streamlining documentation processes, and providing real-time tracking of shipments. MercuryGate’s TMS, a leading solution in the industry, is an example of how technology drives ROI through visibility, optimization, analytics, and machine learning. It highlights the importance of innovative transportation management strategies, real-time data, AI, machine learning, and IoT in supply chain management.

Sustainable Practices on the Rise

Alongside technological advancements, the implementation of sustainable practices has become more prevalent. Businesses worldwide are recognizing the importance of minimizing their environmental impact while maintaining competitive advantage. One such example is the implementation of a one-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane electrolyzer by Amazon, producing low-carbon hydrogen to fuel over 225 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks at their site.

Leading Providers Setting the Pace

Companies like Orian, a leading service provider in Israel, and Daseke, a Texas-based operation with a vast fleet and significant industrial warehousing space, are setting the pace in the evolving landscape of freight forwarding and customs brokerage services. However, the industry also faces challenges. Recent news of the safety certificate suspension of Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd and its fleet of 65 commercial vehicles is a stark reminder of the need for stringent compliance measures in this sector.

In conclusion, the evolution of freight forwarding and customs brokerage solutions is crucial in maintaining the robustness of global supply chains. It enables companies to meet the challenges of a dynamic international market, ensuring compliance with various countries’ import and export laws and regulations, and ultimately facilitating global trade.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

