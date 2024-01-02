Navigating Dynamic Workforce Landscape: HR Priorities for 2024

As society undergoes significant social, political, and economic changes, businesses are paying increasing attention to their talent strategies. Bar Huberman, Head of HR Strategy & Practice at XpertHR, emphasizes the importance for HR teams to adapt to the dynamic workforce landscape in 2023 and beyond. Key challenges such as the cost of living crisis, shifting employee expectations in the post-pandemic era, and social transformations have compelled organizations to rethink their strategies for attracting and retaining employees.

Five Priorities for HR Leaders in 2024

XpertHR, a renowned HR solutions provider, outlines five crucial priorities for HR leaders in 2024. These include exploiting employee data to tackle tight labor markets and skill shortages, adopting a people-centric approach to capitalize on cultural shifts, responding to the cost of living crisis with fitting pay and benefits, empowering managers with relevant training, and integrating AI into HR functions.

The Changing Workforce Landscape

Workplace trends such as chaotic working, the great resignation, quiet quitting, career cushioning, bare minimum mondays, and boomerang employees have defined the labor market in 2023. As a fifth of UK workers are at high risk of leaving their jobs within the next 12 months, HR departments must proactively engage in discussions about development and future career opportunities to retain talent. HR professionals themselves are not immune to these trends, with many considering resignation after the festive break. In 2024, it is vital for HR teams to stay attuned to these changes and adapt accordingly.

Emerging Legislation & Cultural Shifts

2024 will also see new legislation affecting the employment law landscape. The Flexible Working Amendment Regulations 2023, the National Living Wage increase, and the ongoing cost of living crisis are key topics affecting both employers and employees. With financial concerns taking a toll on people’s mental health, there has been an increase in high-profile individuals suffering from imposter syndrome. Quiet quitting, a trend where employees do the minimum at work usually in response to feeling exploited or mistreated, also emerged in 2023.

Asia-Pacific Trends

The People Profession 2023: Asia-Pacific Survey by CIPD highlights key trends influencing change across the Asia-Pacific region. Different countries face unique challenges, such as digital transformation in Australia, flexible working in Hong Kong, economic change in Malaysia, and digital technology platforms in Singapore. Recruitment remains a significant challenge across the region, with many turning to remote hiring and internal upskilling and reskilling to address skills shortages. A cultural reset focusing on employee experience and engagement is needed, and organizations need to adopt a data-driven mindset and explore creative solutions to enhance the employee experience.