en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating Dynamic Workforce Landscape: HR Priorities for 2024

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Navigating Dynamic Workforce Landscape: HR Priorities for 2024

As society undergoes significant social, political, and economic changes, businesses are paying increasing attention to their talent strategies. Bar Huberman, Head of HR Strategy & Practice at XpertHR, emphasizes the importance for HR teams to adapt to the dynamic workforce landscape in 2023 and beyond. Key challenges such as the cost of living crisis, shifting employee expectations in the post-pandemic era, and social transformations have compelled organizations to rethink their strategies for attracting and retaining employees.

Five Priorities for HR Leaders in 2024

XpertHR, a renowned HR solutions provider, outlines five crucial priorities for HR leaders in 2024. These include exploiting employee data to tackle tight labor markets and skill shortages, adopting a people-centric approach to capitalize on cultural shifts, responding to the cost of living crisis with fitting pay and benefits, empowering managers with relevant training, and integrating AI into HR functions.

The Changing Workforce Landscape

Workplace trends such as chaotic working, the great resignation, quiet quitting, career cushioning, bare minimum mondays, and boomerang employees have defined the labor market in 2023. As a fifth of UK workers are at high risk of leaving their jobs within the next 12 months, HR departments must proactively engage in discussions about development and future career opportunities to retain talent. HR professionals themselves are not immune to these trends, with many considering resignation after the festive break. In 2024, it is vital for HR teams to stay attuned to these changes and adapt accordingly.

Emerging Legislation & Cultural Shifts

2024 will also see new legislation affecting the employment law landscape. The Flexible Working Amendment Regulations 2023, the National Living Wage increase, and the ongoing cost of living crisis are key topics affecting both employers and employees. With financial concerns taking a toll on people’s mental health, there has been an increase in high-profile individuals suffering from imposter syndrome. Quiet quitting, a trend where employees do the minimum at work usually in response to feeling exploited or mistreated, also emerged in 2023.

Asia-Pacific Trends

The People Profession 2023: Asia-Pacific Survey by CIPD highlights key trends influencing change across the Asia-Pacific region. Different countries face unique challenges, such as digital transformation in Australia, flexible working in Hong Kong, economic change in Malaysia, and digital technology platforms in Singapore. Recruitment remains a significant challenge across the region, with many turning to remote hiring and internal upskilling and reskilling to address skills shortages. A cultural reset focusing on employee experience and engagement is needed, and organizations need to adopt a data-driven mindset and explore creative solutions to enhance the employee experience.

0
Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

T-Mobile Subscriber Alleges Unauthorized Account Changes: An Urgent Call for Transparency and Vigilance

By Mazhar Abbas

Wall Street's Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bullish Sentiment Persists in Markets, Despite Looming Challenges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction

By Wojciech Zylm

Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment ...
@Business · 3 mins
Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment ...
heart comment 0
Moldova’s Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue
Vodafone Idea’s Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vodafone Idea's Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding
Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

By Wojciech Zylm

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA's Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition
Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc
Latest Headlines
World News
A Wedding and a Win: The Revival of Dublin's Football Team in 2023
42 seconds
A Wedding and a Win: The Revival of Dublin's Football Team in 2023
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Disallows Funeral Services in Assembly Rooms
52 seconds
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Disallows Funeral Services in Assembly Rooms
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
1 min
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
2 mins
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
2 mins
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
3 mins
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
3 mins
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
3 mins
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
3 mins
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
39 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app