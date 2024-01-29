Navig8's Green Initiative: Equipping Fleet with Cutting-Edge Environmental Technologies

Maritime company Navig8 is addressing the urgent need for decarbonization and circular use of resources in the shipping industry by equipping six of its vessels with advanced environmental technologies. This move represents a commitment to reducing emissions and increasing efficiency, reflecting the mounting global demand for sustainability in the maritime industry.

Air Lubrication System Enhances Efficiency

Navig8's vessels now feature an air lubrication system (ALS) developed by Marine Technology Solutions. This innovative technology reduces friction between the ship and water through a continuous stream of air bubbles, significantly improving fuel efficiency. In fact, during sea trials of the Navig8 Excel, a 6.89% MT/day gain in power was observed, underscoring the potential of this technology to revolutionize maritime operations.

Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Lower Sulphur Emissions

In addition to the ALS, the vessels have been fitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), commonly known as scrubbers. These systems are certified to reduce sulphur emissions to below 0.1%, thereby meeting stringent environmental standards and contributing to a cleaner maritime environment.

Shipwatch Platform Monitors Performance

To further enhance their sustainability efforts, Navig8 employs the Shipwatch platform for monitoring and improving fleet performance. This platform plays a crucial role in reducing CO2 emissions. Furthermore, all vessels will incorporate a Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) monitoring system that interfaces directly with Shipwatch. This integration further reinforces Navig8's commitment to sustainable maritime operations and the global movement towards net zero shipping.