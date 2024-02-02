Nava Limited Records Highest Ever Profit, Significantly Reduces Debt

Indian conglomerate, Nava Limited, has made remarkable strides in the third quarter and the nine-month period of fiscal year 2024. The company, with a diverse portfolio in metals, energy, mining, agribusiness, and healthcare products, has reported a substantial reduction in its consolidated debt by 93% compared to December 2022. This financial feat is largely attributed to its Zambian subsidiary, MCL, repaying a considerable portion of its long-term debt.

Unprecedented Debt Reduction

MCL has repaid an exceptional amount of INR 2962.1 crore, leaving a negligible remainder of INR 224.3 crore. This strategic move sets the company on a trajectory to attain a debt-free state by the end of the fiscal year. Notably, Nava Limited has already achieved a debt-free status at a standalone level, setting a precedent for its subsidiaries.

Record-Breaking Profit

The company's consolidated profit has hit a historical high, reaching INR 465.0 crore for the quarter and INR 1001.0 crore for the nine-month period. This marks a 28.2% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year, signaling strong financial health and growth. Nava Limited's various divisions also reported significant growth, with the Energy division growing by 13.7% and the Mining division by an impressive 31.2%.

Global Expansion and Sustainable Development

Beyond its financial performance, Nava Limited demonstrates its commitment to global expansion and sustainable development. The company's operations in Cote D'Ivoire and initiatives in agribusiness, such as the Avocado tree plantation, reflect its dedication to sustainability and growth.

CEO Ashwin Devineni expressed satisfaction with the company's results and strategic focus on debt reduction and profitability. The company's performance and initiatives not only showcase its financial robustness but also its commitment to sustainable growth and its capability to make impactful decisions.