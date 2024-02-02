Nava Limited Announces Record Profits Amid Debt Reduction; Eyes Sustainable Growth and Global Expansion

In a testament to financial resilience and strategic prowess, Nava Limited, a leading conglomerate with a diverse portfolio spanning metals, energy, mining, agribusiness, and healthcare, has unveiled its financial performance for the third quarter and first nine months of the fiscal year 2024. The company's financial health looks robust, with a remarkable 93% reduction in consolidated debt compared to December 2022. The company's Zambian subsidiary, MCL, is on track to repay its entire long-term debt, anticipating a debt-free status by the end of the fiscal year. At the standalone level, Nava Limited has already hit this milestone.

Record-Breaking Profits Amid Debt Reduction

Nava Limited is not just reducing debt; it is simultaneously registering record-breaking profits. The company announced its highest-ever quarterly profit of INR 465.0 Crore and a nine-month profit of INR 1001.0 Crore. As of December 31, 2023, the exchange rate was USD 1 = INR 82.71. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain financial stability while successfully managing its debt.

A Strong Performance Across Divisions

The energy division of Nava Limited continued to demonstrate impressive performance, even in a traditionally weak quarter. The mining division, too, saw an upswing in sales and profitability, driven by increased coal sales. The consolidated profit rose by 28.2% during the quarter, with the energy division's revenue growing by 13.7% due to operational improvements in NBEIL's 150 MW power plant. The mining division saw a revenue increase of 31.2%, and MCL's power plant operated at a high Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 96.7%. Nava's energy segment in Odisha also grew by 11.2% in revenue.

NBEIL's Debt Reduction and Profit Surge

In a noteworthy move, NBEIL managed to reduce its debt by INR 38.4 Crore, resulting in significant savings on finance costs. Despite a slight drop in revenue, its standalone profit rose by a staggering 89% compared to December 2022. This surge in profit, along with the reduction in debt, underscores Nava Limited's financial acumen and strategic planning.

Global Expansion and Sustainable Development

Nava Limited is not only strengthening its financial position but is also expanding its global footprint. Its operations in Cote D'Ivoire are in the final phase of geotechnical studies for an Mn Ore mine. In a commendable move towards sustainable development, the company has planted over 70,000 avocado trees across 205 hectares. CEO Ashwin Devineni expressed satisfaction with the company's performance and reiterated its focus on financial stability, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and becoming long-term debt-free at the group level by the end of fiscal year 2024.