Business

Natural Gas Prices Surge Amid Anticipated Arctic Blast

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
On Friday, natural gas prices surged towards a two-month high, reflecting an aggressive arctic air mass expected to sweep across the United States, as forecasted by NatGasWeather. This meteorological event is anticipated to bring colder temperatures to both northern and southern U.S., including Texas, thereby driving up the heating demand for natural gas.

Production and Demand

According to data from BNEF, dry gas production on Friday stood at 102.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/day) in the Lower-48 states, marking a 2.0% increase year over year. Concurrently, gas demand in these states reached 102.8 bcf/day, an 18.6% rise from the previous year. LNG net flows to U.S. export terminals were reported at 15.1 bcf/day, a slight increase of 1.2% week over week.

Weather Patterns and Their Impact

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center speculates that the current El Nino weather pattern has a likelihood greater than 55% to persist in the Northern Hemisphere through March. Such a scenario could result in higher than average temperatures and consequently, exert downward pressure on natural gas prices. AccuWeather’s projections align with this, predicting less snowfall in Canada and warmer temperatures across North America as a result of El Nino.

Market Dynamics

Indicative of a positive trend for natural gas, the Edison Electric Institute reported a 9.0% year-over-year increase in total U.S. electricity output for the week ending January 6, despite a 1.2% decrease in cumulative output over a 52-week period ending on the same date. On the supply side, the latest EIA report signaled a substantial decrease in natural gas inventories for the week ended January 5. The report revealed a draw of 140 billion cubic feet (bcf), exceeding the expected draw of 121 bcf and significantly surpassing the five-year average draw of 89 bcf. Current inventories stand 15.0% higher year over year and are 11.6% above the five-year seasonal average, suggesting a robust supply of natural gas.

In Europe, gas storage levels were at 84% full as of January 7, above the five-year seasonal average of 71%. In contrast, the number of active U.S. natural gas drilling rigs dipped by one rig to 117 in the week ending January 12, according to Baker Hughes, which is just above the two-year low set in September.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

