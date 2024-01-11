NATO Future of Defense ETF: A New Era of Defense Investments

In a conversation with Steve Darling from Proactive, Jane Edmondson of VettaFi, has shed light on the intricacies of the NATO Future of Defense ETF. This investment instrument provides an avenue for investors to gain exposure to companies engaged in defense, defense technology, and cyber defense. The uniqueness of this ETF lies in its stringent inclusion criteria, and its alignment with the defense spending of NATO and its allies.

Not Just Any Defense ETF

What sets the NATO Future of Defense ETF apart is its demanding inclusion criteria. To qualify, companies must generate a minimum of 60% of their revenue from defense-related activities. This ensures that the ETF remains firmly rooted in its core focus despite the broad array of companies in the defense sector. Moreover, to maintain a diversified portfolio, the ETF caps the maximum country weight at 60%.

Reflecting Current Geopolitical Climate

The timing of the ETF’s establishment is highly relevant, mirroring the recent upsurge in defense budgets within Europe due to escalating geopolitical tensions. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, in particular, has catalyzed this trend. Additionally, the possibility of new NATO members, including Finland and potentially Sweden, could further bolster the ETF’s prospects.

ESG Strategy at Its Core

Notably, the ETF does not merely focus on traditional defense investment. It incorporates an ESG strategy in line with the UN Global Compact and OECD guidelines. This emphasis on balancing defense investment with modern technologies, such as AI and cybersecurity, is crucial in the current era where these technologies play a pivotal role in defense strategy.

As global tensions continue to escalate, the NATO Future of Defense ETF presents a compelling investment proposition, particularly for those who wish to align with responsible and sustainable practices in the defense sector.