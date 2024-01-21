Nationwide Airport Strike in Finland Announced by JHL Union for February 2024

The Finnish trade union, JHL, has declared a nationwide airport strike, set to commence at 12:01 am on Thursday, February 1, 2024, and conclude at 11:59 pm on Friday, February 2, 2024. The strike, part of a larger 'Serious Grounds' campaign led by SAK, is a form of political industrial action against the Government's policies, which the union believes are detrimental to the rights of employees. Major airports, including Helsinki-Vantaa and Turku, will face disruptions, with the exception of Halli and Utti airports.

Union Demands and Government Response

JHL's Interim President, Håkan Ekström, has expressed that the strike is a necessary measure due to the Government's reluctance to address labor issues and engage in meaningful negotiations. The strike, he says, is aimed at protecting fair employment terms for union members. The union has been involved in political strikes since the autumn of 2023 and is prepared to escalate the situation if the Government refuses to engage in negotiations.

Impact on Finnish Airports and Air Travel

The strike is set to affect almost all major Finnish airports. Members employed by Finavia or Airpro, except for those involved in essential tasks related to life, health, or property protection, will participate in the strike. There will be certain restrictions at Rovaniemi, Pirkkala, Jyväskylä, and Kuopio Airports due to requests from the Finnish Defence Forces. As a result, air travel across Finland is expected to face significant disruptions. Finnair, the country's flag carrier, foresees considerable impact on their flight operations during the strike.

Disruption to Ground Services

The strike will not only impact flight operations but also disrupt ground services. The aviation industry in Finland will face a challenging scenario, with potential implications for passengers. The JHL Union's decision underscores the importance of dialogues and negotiations in addressing labor issues, and the upcoming strike will undoubtedly serve as a critical test for both the Government and the aviation industry in Finland.