National Women in Roofing Days Event Showcases Energy and Education

The 7th annual National Women in Roofing (NWiR) Days event, one of the industry's most prominent gatherings, unfolded in the bustling ambiance of Las Vegas on February 4-5. This year, the event drew an impressive crowd of over 450 women and allies, reinforcing its standing as a formidable platform for female professionals in the roofing industry.

Emphasizing Education and Inclusivity

The event was a cornucopia of knowledge with over 40 educational sessions designed to empower attendees. These sessions covered a range of pertinent topics, from financial wellness and leadership to the nuances of technology in the roofing industry. The event also underscored the importance of fostering an inclusive work culture, a tenet that resonates deeply with NWiR's mission to support and advocate for women in roofing at all levels.

A Hands-On Experience

Aside from the enlightening educational sessions, participants were invited to immerse themselves in hands-on demonstrations. They had the opportunity to learn about various roofing materials, gaining practical insights that will undoubtedly prove beneficial in their professional journeys. The event was not just about imparting knowledge but also about equipping attendees with the right tools to excel.

A Vibrant Atmosphere of Collaboration

The atmosphere at the event was nothing short of vibrant. Attendees actively engaged in discussions, complimented speakers, and seized the opportunity to network with one another. The event also saw the presentation of the WORLD awards, adding a celebratory note to the proceedings. Despite the event's conclusion, the spirit of NWiR Days continues to resonate through a photo gallery that succinctly captures the energy and enjoyment of the occasion.