National Provisioner Seeks Meat, Poultry Industry Leaders for 2024 Top 100 Survey

The National Provisioner is calling on meat and poultry companies of all sizes to contribute to its 2024 Top 100 and Greatest Gains reports. This initiative aims to highlight the industry's leading and fastest-growing companies, offering a platform for businesses to share their success stories.

Invitation to Industry Innovators

From large corporations to small-to-midsized processors, The National Provisioner's survey is an open invitation across the spectrum of the meat and poultry industry. Whether your company is publicly traded, privately held, or a new startup, participation in the 2024 questionnaire promises a more comprehensive report. The accompanying Greatest Gains Report specifically recognizes the industry's rapid growers, showcasing companies with a minimum of $1 million in annual sales, whether they make it to the Top 100 or not.

How to Participate

Companies interested in sharing their growth stories and potentially being recognized as industry leaders have a straightforward way to participate. A few minutes is all it takes to fill out the questionnaire or to reach out directly via email at fwilkinsonbnpmedia.com. The National Provisioner emphasizes the importance of industry-wide involvement, ensuring a detailed and diverse report. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 5, 2023, marking a critical date for businesses aiming to highlight their achievements over the past year.

Benefits of Participation

Participation in The National Provisioner's 2024 Top 100 and Greatest Gains reports is more than just a chance for companies to boast about their accomplishments. It offers unparalleled exposure within the meat and poultry industry, enabling businesses to stand out among their peers, attract potential investors, and celebrate their team's hard work and innovation. Furthermore, it provides valuable insights into industry trends and benchmarks for success, contributing to a vibrant and competitive business environment.

As the deadline approaches, The National Provisioner encourages companies throughout the meat and poultry industry to seize this opportunity. Sharing your company's success story not only contributes to a comprehensive industry analysis but also sets the stage for future growth and recognition.