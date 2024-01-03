Nasdaq CSD Quarterly Report Sheds Light on Equity Market Indebtedness

The quarterly report from Nasdaq CSD offers a comprehensive view of the proportion of shares admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland and electronically issued within Nasdaq CSD, that have been leveraged as collateral. By presenting an average pledging calculation for all companies listed on Nasdaq Iceland’s main market or First North Iceland, the report provides a window into the overall use of shares as collateral in the equity market.

Insights into Market Indebtedness

One of the key takeaways from the report is the level of indebtedness in the market, a reflection of the extent to which investors are financing share purchases through borrowing. The calculation is weighted by the size of each listed company, providing an insight into the overall indebtedness in the equity market. This data on pledges is indicative of the level of financial leveraging undertaken by investors.

Transparency in Financial Leveraging Practices

Nasdaq CSD’s report aims to shed light on financial leveraging practices in the equity market. By making this information accessible, it provides transparency in a realm often shrouded in complexity. The objective is to enable those interested in understanding the dynamics of the equity market better, specifically the use of shares as collateral.

Accessible and Detailed Information

Nasdaq CSD Iceland encourages interested individuals to reach out to them for more details or visit their website at csd.icelandnasdaq.com. An Excel spreadsheet accompanying the report is also available for those seeking in-depth data on the pledging of shares. This initiative is indicative of Nasdaq CSD’s commitment to transparency and promoting informed decisions among investors.