Asia

Nanoco’s Leap Forward: New Joint Development Agreement with STMicroelectronics

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Nanoco’s Leap Forward: New Joint Development Agreement with STMicroelectronics

Reinforcing its position in the race of smart materials, the UK-based Nanoco Group PLC, has inked a new joint development agreement (JDA) with its long-time European collaborator, STMicroelectronics. This agreement is no ordinary feat. It signifies the commercial viability of Nanoco’s first-generation materials which were launched into the market in late 2023 and received with much anticipation.

Boosting Nanoco’s Financial Stability

The JDA is a vital component of Nanoco’s financial blueprint. It not only ensures a steady inflow of non-licence fee income but also paves the way for additional test material sales. Such financial bolstering comes at a crucial juncture for Nanoco, as the company has been making strides to improve its financial stance, eyeing an increased investment in the development of new materials and services. This agreement, thus, contributes significantly to a more secure financial forecast for FY24.

Nanoco’s Ascent in Commercial Production

This JDA with STMicroelectronics, an established semiconductor manufacturer based in Geneva, Switzerland, marks an essential chapter in Nanoco’s growth narrative. It underscores a potent collaboration between the developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and nanomaterials, and the Italian Stock Exchange-listed semiconductor manufacturer. This partnership is set to enhance Nanoco’s commercial production capabilities.

Aiming for Self-Financing by CY25

While the collaboration with STMicroelectronics is a significant milestone, it isn’t the only one. Nanoco has concurrently been expanding its partnership with an Asian customer, further widening its international presence. With these collaborations in its kitty, Nanoco is progressively moving towards its ambitious goal of becoming self-financing by CY25.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

