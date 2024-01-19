NANLUX Announces Lightweight FL-28 Fresnel Lens for Evoke LED Spotlights

NANLUX, a subdivision of NANLITE renowned for its high-output COB lights, is expanding its product range with the introduction of the FL-28 Fresnel lens. Specifically designed for the Evoke series LED spotlights, this new lens significantly lightens the load for lighting professionals, without compromising on output or durability.

A Lighter, More Compact Addition

The FL-28 comes as a welcome addition to the NANLUX lineup, standing out for its lightweight and compact design. Weighing in at a mere 3.86kg (8.5 lbs) without barn doors, the FL-28 is a whopping 60% lighter than its predecessor, the FL-35YK Fresnel that tips the scales at 10.84kg (23.9 lbs). Despite this marked reduction in weight, the FL-28 does not sacrifice on performance. It has an adjustable beam angle ranging from 17° to 43°, offering flexibility in lighting setup.

Impressive Output with the Evoke 1200B

When used in tandem with the Evoke 1200B LED spotlight, the FL-28 can achieve a remarkable output of up to 50,330 lux at 3m (5600K, 17° beam angle). Its ability to withstand the heat produced by the Evoke 1200W lights is a testament to its durability. However, when paired with the more powerful Evoke 2400B spotlight, output must be limited to about 50% to prevent heat damage. This limitation equates to a maximum lux of 25,610 at 3m.

Upcoming Releases and Pricing

NANLUX has future plans to launch a new Fresnel lens specifically for the Evoke 2400B model, aimed at fully harnessing its output potential. The FL-28 employs the NANLUX's NL mount system with communication pins, allowing fixtures to identify the accessory and adjust output accordingly. Set to hit the market in February 2024, the FL-28 is priced at $690, providing a cost-effective alternative to the heavier FL-35YK which is currently available at $1,075, but offers a wider beam angle range.