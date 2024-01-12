en English
NAND Flash Storage Market Recovers: A Look at the Past Year and the Road Ahead

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
In a remarkable turnaround, the NAND flash storage market has rebounded from initial declines in shipments and revenue, prompted by a supply glut and a lack of demand. The recovery was fueled by production cuts, which in turn spurred an increase in demand. The industry has concentrated its efforts on enhancing cost-effectiveness by increasing the number of layers in 3D NAND and transitioning towards QLC (4 bits/cell) flash, despite its lower endurance in write cycles.

High-capacity SSDs Taking the Lead

The unveiling of high-capacity Solid State Drives (SSDs), such as the Solidigm’s 61.44 TB model, has outperformed traditional disk drive capacities, sparking predictions of even higher capacities in the near future. The Enterprise and Datacenter SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) made a debut but has yet to overshadow conventional formats such as M.2 and U.2.

Corporate Shuffles and Technological Leapfrogs

On the corporate front, Western Digital revealed plans to split its disk drive and NAND businesses. In the meantime, China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) has overcome U.S. export challenges to produce a 232-layer NAND, hinting at a potential leap towards 300+ layer technology in the near future.

Anticipated Advancements in NAND Technology

Looking ahead, the industry eagerly anticipates the introduction of BiCS 9 NAND technology by Kioxia and Western Digital, targeting the 300-layer level. However, they currently lag behind competitors like Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix.

Simultaneously, the industry is experiencing a surge in technological innovation, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) being incorporated into SSDs to enhance performance, screen NAND for malware, pre-process data, and improve SSD endurance. The use of AI in SSD controllers is becoming more prevalent, with manufacturers leveraging it to predict workloads, improve I/O intensity, and boost security. Industry leaders such as Samsung and Marvell are pioneering the development of AI-based SSD controllers, demonstrating the sector’s commitment to technological advancement to propel the recovery of the NAND flash storage market.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

