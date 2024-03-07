Nancy Neumann-Grey Ascends to SVP, Spearheading IRIS.TV's Global Data Ad Platform Expansion

IRIS.TV, a leader in the content data platform space, has recently elevated Nancy Neumann-Grey to Senior Vice President of Business Development. With over two decades of digital marketing expertise, Neumann-Grey's promotion marks a strategic move to fortify and expand the company's global partnerships in the ad-supported streaming market.

Strategic Growth and Leadership

In her new role, Neumann-Grey will report to Richie Hyden, Co-Founder, President & COO of IRIS.TV. Tasked with unifying and enhancing support for data partners and facilitating their integration into the streaming market, Neumann-Grey's leadership aims to optimize ad platform partners' data utilization. Her extensive background, including significant roles at eXelate, Nielsen, and Visa, equips her uniquely for overseeing IRIS.TV's global ad platform partnerships, including ad servers, SSPs, and DSPs.

Empowering Partnerships

Neumann-Grey's appointment underscores IRIS.TV's commitment to empowering its partners to monetize data effectively. By ensuring IRIS-enabled data is accessible to buyers and sellers alike, her efforts will significantly contribute to enriching the ad-supported streaming ecosystem. Her immediate plans include building a dedicated team to foster and support new partnerships, ensuring a seamless integration and utilization of data across the platform.

A Vision for the Future

With digital advertising's landscape continually evolving, Neumann-Grey's vision for IRIS.TV involves not just adapting to these changes but leading the charge in innovation. "With data playing an increasingly important role in digital advertising, I look forward to leading IRIS.TV's initiatives to empower our partners," said Neumann-Grey. Her leadership comes at a critical time when the industry seeks to harness the power of data in more strategic and effective ways.

As IRIS.TV and Nancy Neumann-Grey embark on this ambitious journey, the implications for the ad-supported streaming market are profound. With a focus on strengthening partnerships and harnessing the potential of data, the future looks bright for advertisers and content providers alike. Neumann-Grey's leadership heralds a new era of growth and innovation for IRIS.TV.