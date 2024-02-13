Nancy Kanter's Available Light Productions Reboots with Exciting New Projects

Nancy Kanter, a seasoned veteran in children's programming, is stepping back into the limelight with the reboot of her production company, Available Light Productions. This move comes after the conclusion of her three-year partnership with Netflix.

Advertisment

A New Chapter: The Revival of Available Light Productions

Kanter's re-emergence in the industry is marked by an array of exciting new projects. Among them is 'Wayward Girls', a live-action movie helmed by Kimberly McCullough in her directorial debut for a feature film. Known for her role on 'General Hospital', McCullough brings a fresh perspective to this coming-of-age dramedy.

From Disney to Netflix and Beyond: Kanter's Journey

Advertisment

Before her stint at Netflix, Kanter spent two decades at Disney, where she played a pivotal role in establishing the Disney Junior brand. Her portfolio includes successful shows like 'Doc McStuffins', 'The Owl House', and 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals'.

Available Light's Upcoming Projects

In addition to 'Wayward Girls', Kanter's production company is working on several other intriguing projects. These include 'The Circus Ship', an animated feature film in collaboration with Bob Higgins and Trustbridge Entertainment. Also in the pipeline is 'Alexander the Post Fox', an animated preschool show being developed with Kevin Jonas and his Copper Cup Entertainment.

Advertisment

Available Light is also independently adapting Margaret Owen's book 'Little Thieves' into an animated film titled 'Penny Phantom'. This adaptation promises to bring Owen's captivating narrative to life in a new and engaging format.

With Kanter's extensive experience and the diverse range of projects under her belt, Available Light Productions is set to make a significant impact in the world of children's programming once again.

Note: This article does not contain a traditional conclusion as per the instructions provided. Instead, it summarizes the key points without using terms like "Conclusion" or "Summary".