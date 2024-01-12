Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern

In the heart of Tauranga, New Zealand, a potential name change for a village is stirring unease in the business community. The Waimarino Adventure Park, a prominent local attraction, is expressing concern over the proposed renaming of National Park Village to Waimarino. The initiative, led by the Uenuku iwi and Te Korowai o Wainuiarua and backed by Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (New Zealand Geographic Board), has sparked debate and prompted a public consultation period.

History Meets Modernity

The Waimarino Adventure Park has been using the name ‘Waimarino’ for half a century. The name was gifted by a Ngati Kahu kaumātua in the 1970s, intertwining the park’s identity with the land’s rich cultural heritage. The park owner, Blair Anderson, fears the proposed change could sow confusion among customers. The Waimarino Group, which includes the park, kayak tours, and an education trust, has made multiple attempts to trademark the name, albeit without success.

Branding and Heritage

Marketing manager Maddie Ahern stressed the strength of the Waimarino brand and the importance of respecting the land’s heritage. The brand has become a well-known and respected name in Tauranga, a testament to the park’s enduring presence and its dedication to preserving local culture. However, the proposed name change for National Park Village may threaten the brand’s distinctiveness.

Public Consultation and Concerns

The Geographic Board’s secretary, Wendy Shaw, noted that while the board considers potential confusion, it cannot directly reach out to all interested parties. Instead, it makes concerted efforts to publicize the proposal, allowing public opinion to shape the final decision. Aiden Gilbert, chairman of Te Korowai o Wainuiarua, suggested that Waimarino Adventure Park could add ‘Tauranga’ to its name to avoid confusion. Yet, this idea was rebuffed by Anderson, who hopes for a solution that does not negatively impact everyone. Numerous submissions have been made on the proposals to rename the village and railway station, with the consultation period set to close on February 8.