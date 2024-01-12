en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern

In the heart of Tauranga, New Zealand, a potential name change for a village is stirring unease in the business community. The Waimarino Adventure Park, a prominent local attraction, is expressing concern over the proposed renaming of National Park Village to Waimarino. The initiative, led by the Uenuku iwi and Te Korowai o Wainuiarua and backed by Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (New Zealand Geographic Board), has sparked debate and prompted a public consultation period.

History Meets Modernity

The Waimarino Adventure Park has been using the name ‘Waimarino’ for half a century. The name was gifted by a Ngati Kahu kaumātua in the 1970s, intertwining the park’s identity with the land’s rich cultural heritage. The park owner, Blair Anderson, fears the proposed change could sow confusion among customers. The Waimarino Group, which includes the park, kayak tours, and an education trust, has made multiple attempts to trademark the name, albeit without success.

Branding and Heritage

Marketing manager Maddie Ahern stressed the strength of the Waimarino brand and the importance of respecting the land’s heritage. The brand has become a well-known and respected name in Tauranga, a testament to the park’s enduring presence and its dedication to preserving local culture. However, the proposed name change for National Park Village may threaten the brand’s distinctiveness.

Public Consultation and Concerns

The Geographic Board’s secretary, Wendy Shaw, noted that while the board considers potential confusion, it cannot directly reach out to all interested parties. Instead, it makes concerted efforts to publicize the proposal, allowing public opinion to shape the final decision. Aiden Gilbert, chairman of Te Korowai o Wainuiarua, suggested that Waimarino Adventure Park could add ‘Tauranga’ to its name to avoid confusion. Yet, this idea was rebuffed by Anderson, who hopes for a solution that does not negatively impact everyone. Numerous submissions have been made on the proposals to rename the village and railway station, with the consultation period set to close on February 8.

0
Business New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
US/UK Military Strikes in Yemen: Market Impact and Surprising Bond Rally
US and UK forces, with assistance from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, recently carried out air strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. This retaliation comes in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade and endangering international mariners. The military action, targeting Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles, uncrewed
US/UK Military Strikes in Yemen: Market Impact and Surprising Bond Rally
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
3 mins ago
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
5 mins ago
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
2 mins ago
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
2 mins ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
2 mins ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
9 seconds
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
9 seconds
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
12 seconds
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
2 mins
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
4 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
4 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
5 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
6 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app