Nama Water Services Boosts SMEs with Tailored Programs and Future Plans

The streets of Muscat are abuzz with the promise of economic development. Nama Water Services, the cornerstone of the city's water infrastructure, has committed to bolstering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through a slew of programs and initiatives. The goal is to foster economic growth while reducing the country's dependence on imports.

Bridging the Gap with Tailored Programs

Recognizing the pivotal role of SMEs in a thriving economy, Nama Water Services has designed tailored programs such as the Local Value-Added Program. This program includes awarding tenders and purchase orders to SMEs, as well as designating them as subcontractors for major projects. These efforts emphasize the importance of SMEs in the economic fabric of Muscat and beyond.

Impacting the SME Sector

Dr. Barakat al Busaidi, the Senior Manager of Supply Chain Management, shed light on the significant contributions of Nama Water Services to the SME sector. He revealed that the total value of contracts and purchases awarded to SMEs surpassed a staggering RO 40 million in the previous year. The company has specific procurement processes in place, with different departments handling contracts below and above RO 50,000.

In 2023, purchase orders and contracts awarded to SMEs amounted to over RO 5 million and RO 9 million, respectively. Nama Water Services has pledged to allocate at least 10% of major project values to SMEs, ensuring a steady stream of opportunities and growth for these businesses.

Training and Future Plans

Nama Water Services also provides specialized training to SMEs, covering vital areas such as health and safety, proposal development, and technical aspects of water and wastewater network integration. Projects earmarked for SMEs include various infrastructure works like connecting facilities to water networks and enhancing leak detection.

The company's roadmap for 2024 includes ambitious plans: increasing the tender award limit to RO 500,000 for SMEs, forming a committee to enhance their skills in leak detection, and amplifying their workload allocation. These steps are indicative of Nama Water Services' commitment to not only supporting SMEs but also ensuring their growth and sustainability.