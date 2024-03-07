NAD Challenges Biossance Over Clean Cosmetic Claims, Calls for Clarity on Banned Ingredients

The National Advertising Division (NAD) recently scrutinized the clean cosmetic claims made by Amyris for its Biossance skincare products, spotlighting the need for more transparent communication regarding banned substances. This inquiry delves into the veracity of claims made by Biossance, including the notable assertion of prohibiting over 2,000 toxic ingredients in their products.

Investigating the Claims

Biossance, a pioneering brand under Amyris, has positioned itself at the forefront of sustainable and ethical cosmetic production, largely due to its innovative use of sugarcane-derived squalane. Squalane, traditionally sourced from shark liver, has been a controversial ingredient due to environmental and ethical concerns.

Biossance's alternative sourcing aligns with the brand's sustainability ethos, further emphasized by their claim of banning over 2,000 ingredients deemed toxic to both consumers and the environment. However, the NAD has raised concerns over the clarity and substantiation of this claim, suggesting that the list of banned ingredients lacks specificity regarding their common use in cosmetic products.

Recommendations for Modification

Upon review, the NAD recommended that Biossance modify its claims to accurately reflect the typical usage of these ingredients in cosmetics, ensuring consumers are not misled by broad statements. Additionally, the division pointed out the need to revise or discontinue the claim regarding the brand's contribution to saving 2 million sharks annually, citing a lack of conclusive data to support such a figure. Despite these challenges, the NAD acknowledged the brand's certification for ethically and sustainably sourced sugarcane-derived squalane, validating Biossance's efforts in this particular aspect of their sustainability narrative.

Amyris's Response and Future Implications

Amyris has expressed its intention to adhere to the NAD's recommendations, albeit with reservations about certain aspects of the decision. This development underscores the importance of transparency and accuracy in the marketing of clean and sustainable cosmetics, ensuring that consumers are provided with clear and substantiated information. As the industry moves towards greener and more ethical practices, the scrutiny of claims such as those made by Biossance serves as a critical checkpoint in maintaining consumer trust and promoting genuine sustainability efforts.

The dialogue between Biossance and the NAD marks a pivotal moment in the cosmetic industry's journey towards transparency and accountability. As brands continue to navigate the complexities of sustainable product development, the outcomes of such evaluations will likely shape the future of cosmetic marketing, pushing for greater clarity and honesty in how products are presented to the public. This incident not only highlights the challenges companies face in balancing marketing with truth but also signals a growing consumer demand for authenticity in claims of sustainability and safety.