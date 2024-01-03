en English
Business

NACFE Report Advocates Integrated Rail and Truck Services for Enhanced Freight Efficiency

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
NACFE Report Advocates Integrated Rail and Truck Services for Enhanced Freight Efficiency

North America’s freight transport landscape may be set for a significant transformation as the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) releases a report advocating for an integrated approach that leverages both rail and truck services. The report champions a shift from the traditional competitive perspective between trucks and trains to a more synergistic approach that could make the freight system more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Addressing the ‘Duck Curve’ of Freight Demand

Historically, trucks have dominated North American freight transport, leading to an expansion of highway systems and a reduction in railroad trackage. However, the NACFE report suggests that a cooperative approach between rail and truck services could help manage the fluctuations in freight demand, paralleling the power industry’s ‘duck curve’ phenomenon that exhibits variability in electricity generation and demand. By utilizing railroads for long-distance hauls and trucks for first and final mile deliveries, the freight system can attain stability and predictability, thus significantly reducing operating costs.

Zero-Emission Vehicles for a Greener Freight System

Another key area of focus in the report is the potential environmental benefits of integrating rail and truck services. The increased use of zero-emission trucks and the development of improved low- or zero-emission locomotives could significantly decrease the environmental impact of freight transport, aligning with global efforts to mitigate climate change.

Overcoming Market Challenges

However, the transition from a truck-dominant to a rail-truck integrated freight system is not without challenges. The market has favored trucking over rail for decades, which means that enhancing the reliability and efficiency of rail services, including on-time performance and minimizing freight transfer times, is essential. Rick Mihelic, the Director of Emerging Technologies at NACFE, who has authored several reports and studies on electric and alternative fuel trucks, tractor and trailer aerodynamics, and regional haul, emphasizes the importance of improving freight efficiency across the board.

In conclusion, the NACFE report highlights the need for a paradigm shift in the way we view freight transport – from competition to collaboration. By taking advantage of the strengths of both rail and truck services, we can build a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly freight system.

Business Transportation
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

