en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

N Brown Shows Improving Product Revenue Trend Despite Sales Decline

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
N Brown Shows Improving Product Revenue Trend Despite Sales Decline

Online fashion group, N Brown, has released a trading update for the 18 weeks ending January 6, 2024, revealing a continuing trend of improving product revenue despite an overall decline in sales. The company’s Q3 product revenue dropped by 9.7% to £150.2 million, while the year-to-date product revenue decreased by 10.6% to £337.7 million. The decline was more pronounced in its Heritage brands than in its Strategic brands, which include JD Williams, Simply Be, and Jacamo. Total group revenue, including financial services, fell by 9.3% to £226 million.

Anticipated EBITDA Guidance Accomplishment

Despite the revenue drop, N Brown anticipates meeting its FY24 adjusted EBITDA guidance and continues to invest in its transformational priorities, which have shown progress over the past year. The company noted improvements in both Clothing & Footwear and Home businesses, with strong performances in categories such as third-party branded womenswear, lingerie, beauty, gaming consoles, and its premium own-brand, Anthology.

Improved Average Item Values and Strategic Partnerships

N Brown has maintained higher average item values through pricing discipline and product mix, while volume declines are attributed to lower consumer confidence and strategic marketing investments. Partnership initiatives, such as the launch of Simply Be on Sainsbury’s online platform, have been successful. The launch of the new Jacamo website has resulted in faster site speeds and a 20% increase in sales conversion rates.

Future Developments and Effective Stock Management

Further developments, such as the rollout of the new JD Williams website and the introduction of a Product Information Management system, are planned for 2024. N Brown’s Net Promoter Score improved significantly, benefiting from better delivery performance and customer experience improvements. The company has also managed its stock more effectively, entering peak trading with a cleaner stock position and lower stock levels by £26 million year-on-year. The company remains cautiously optimistic about its turnaround, acknowledging that it will not be immediate.

0
Business Fashion
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
The town of Salem, New Hampshire, has drawn up a three-year collective bargaining agreement with its firefighters’ union, with the contract now awaiting residents’ approval in the imminent March town election. Ratified by the Town Council on January 16, 2024, and by the union in late 2023, the agreement is a focused initiative to tackle
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector
25 mins ago
BPD's Martín de Oliva Illuminates the Transforming Caribbean Hotel Sector
Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint Bids Farewell After 20-Year Run
26 mins ago
Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint Bids Farewell After 20-Year Run
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
4 mins ago
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
10 mins ago
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
24 mins ago
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
Latest Headlines
World News
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
13 seconds
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
29 seconds
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
37 seconds
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
5 mins
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
5 mins
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
Starting a Fitness Regime in Middle Age: Insights from Nic Gill
5 mins
Starting a Fitness Regime in Middle Age: Insights from Nic Gill
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Postponements
6 mins
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Postponements
Charlie Carter's Debut Goal Seals First Home Victory for Dorking Wanderers
6 mins
Charlie Carter's Debut Goal Seals First Home Victory for Dorking Wanderers
New York Mets' Roster Puzzle: Designated Hitter Dilemma and Spring Training Approaches
6 mins
New York Mets' Roster Puzzle: Designated Hitter Dilemma and Spring Training Approaches
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app