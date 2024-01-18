N Brown Shows Improving Product Revenue Trend Despite Sales Decline

Online fashion group, N Brown, has released a trading update for the 18 weeks ending January 6, 2024, revealing a continuing trend of improving product revenue despite an overall decline in sales. The company’s Q3 product revenue dropped by 9.7% to £150.2 million, while the year-to-date product revenue decreased by 10.6% to £337.7 million. The decline was more pronounced in its Heritage brands than in its Strategic brands, which include JD Williams, Simply Be, and Jacamo. Total group revenue, including financial services, fell by 9.3% to £226 million.

Anticipated EBITDA Guidance Accomplishment

Despite the revenue drop, N Brown anticipates meeting its FY24 adjusted EBITDA guidance and continues to invest in its transformational priorities, which have shown progress over the past year. The company noted improvements in both Clothing & Footwear and Home businesses, with strong performances in categories such as third-party branded womenswear, lingerie, beauty, gaming consoles, and its premium own-brand, Anthology.

Improved Average Item Values and Strategic Partnerships

N Brown has maintained higher average item values through pricing discipline and product mix, while volume declines are attributed to lower consumer confidence and strategic marketing investments. Partnership initiatives, such as the launch of Simply Be on Sainsbury’s online platform, have been successful. The launch of the new Jacamo website has resulted in faster site speeds and a 20% increase in sales conversion rates.

Future Developments and Effective Stock Management

Further developments, such as the rollout of the new JD Williams website and the introduction of a Product Information Management system, are planned for 2024. N Brown’s Net Promoter Score improved significantly, benefiting from better delivery performance and customer experience improvements. The company has also managed its stock more effectively, entering peak trading with a cleaner stock position and lower stock levels by £26 million year-on-year. The company remains cautiously optimistic about its turnaround, acknowledging that it will not be immediate.