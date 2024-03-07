MyCaptain Secures Rs 14 Crore to Revolutionize Edtech with Job-Focused Learning

New Delhi, March 7: In a significant move to bolster India's edtech landscape, MyCaptain announced on Thursday it has successfully raised Rs 14 crore in funding from a consortium of investors including Inflection Point Ventures, MyNavi, Piper Serica, Super Capital, and Ankur Capital. This influx of capital marks a pivotal moment for the startup, poised to expand its hybrid programs across India and enhance its educational offerings aimed at job readiness.

Strategic Expansion and Course Enrichment

MyCaptain's strategic plan involves broadening its reach by launching hybrid programs in several new cities and establishing over four regional sales centers. This expansion is not just geographical but also extends to the startup's course portfolio. MyCaptain is set to introduce a variety of new programs, aiming to feature more than 50 beginner courses alongside over five placement readiness programs. Mohammed Zeeshan, Co-Founder & CEO of MyCaptain, underscored the startup's ambition to evolve into a comprehensive career platform that supports learners from the outset of their career journeys.

Financial Milestones and Market Positioning

With this round of funding, MyCaptain is on track to significantly increase its student enrollment. The startup reported surpassing 20,000 enrollments across its courses and aims to hit the 50,000 yearly enrollment mark by FY 2025-26. Achieving Rs 31 crore in booking revenue in FY 2023-24, MyCaptain sets its sights on reaching Rs 100 crore in bookings within the next two fiscal years. Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder of Inflection Point Ventures, highlighted MyCaptain's role in addressing the critical need for job readiness in the Indian edtech market, which is projected to grow to $10.4 billion by 2025.

Founding Team and Vision

Founded in 2016 by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh, and Ruhan Naqash, MyCaptain has a clear mission: to prepare young learners for their early careers by providing practical skills and job readiness. The trio, all holding bachelor's degrees in technology, have already made significant strides in the edtech sector by training over 250,000 learners in various career fields. With its strong focus on practical skill development, MyCaptain is uniquely positioned to lead in the transition from traditional education models to those emphasizing real-world application and employment outcomes.

As MyCaptain forges ahead with its ambitious plans, the impact of its funding and strategic initiatives is set to resonate across the Indian edtech landscape. By addressing the critical gap between education and employment, MyCaptain not only aims to transform the lives of its learners but also to contribute significantly to the broader economic landscape by cultivating a workforce that is both skilled and job-ready.