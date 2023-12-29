en English
Asia

Myanmar’s Foreign Trade Decline: An Inside Look

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST
Myanmar, a Southeast Asian nation known for its rich resources and strategic maritime routes, has reported a dip in its foreign trade figures. This year, the total trade volume stands at over USD 21 billion, a fall from last year’s USD 24 billion during the same period. The figures, released by the Ministry of Commerce, indicate a complex interplay of global and regional economic forces impacting Myanmar’s trade patterns.

Trade Breakdown

The overall trade figures comprise of exports worth over USD 10 billion and imports accounting for over USD 11 billion. A distinction can also be drawn between maritime and border trade, with the former contributing approximately USD 15.67 billion and the latter adding up to USD 5.97 billion. This division underscores Myanmar’s dual reliance on sea routes and land borders to facilitate its trade activities.

Key Trading Partners

China, Thailand, Bangladesh, and India are among Myanmar’s principal trading partners, speaking volumes about the country’s economic ties within the region. These partnerships are not just about exchange of goods, but also reflect strategic alliances and shared economic interests.

Exports and Imports

Myanmar’s export portfolio is diverse, including agricultural and animal products, fisheries, minerals, forest products, and manufactured goods. On the other hand, the country primarily imports capital goods, intermediate goods, and consumer goods. This trade pattern offers an insight into the country’s economic structure, highlighting its production capabilities and consumption needs.

In conclusion, the decrease in Myanmar’s foreign trade volume this fiscal year underscores an evolving economic landscape. The figures present a nuanced picture of the nation’s trade dynamics, emphasizing the significance of both maritime and border trade in its economic interactions. Furthermore, the nature of its exports and imports provide a window into Myanmar’s economic fabric, its industry strengths, and consumption requirements.

Asia Business
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

