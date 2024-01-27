Myanmar Boosts Financial Ties with Russia: Introduces Mir Payment System and Connects to SPFS

In a significant move to bolster financial ties, beginning February 20, 2024, Russian investors and tourists in Myanmar will gain access to new financial instruments, including the Russian Mir payment system. The announcement was made by Myanmar's Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Kan Zaw, at the Russian-Myanmar business forum.

Connecting to SPFS

Myanmar banks are also integrating with the Russian alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), known as the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). This step is expected to simplify and facilitate direct payments between the two nations, eliminating the necessity for intermediary parties.

Boosting Financial and Banking Cooperation

Maxim Reshetnikov, the Russian Minister of Economic Development, emphasized the burgeoning financial and banking cooperation, the establishment of a network of correspondent accounts, and the expanding infrastructure to encourage corporate collaboration. The move is seen as a vital step towards improving the ease of doing business between the two countries.

Strengthening Ties through Trade and Tourism

Regular visits by Russian business delegations, the operational Russian Trade Representation, and the joint Business Council in Myanmar, are all part of a concerted effort to assist businesses in identifying potential collaborative prospects and addressing specific issues. The focus on the tourism sector is particularly noteworthy, given its potential to further deepen economic ties between the two nations.