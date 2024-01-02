en English
Business

MyAdvice Acquires Ceatus Media Group: A Strategic Move Towards Expanding Digital Marketing in Healthcare

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
MyAdvice, a trailblazer in digital marketing solutions, has announced the acquisition of Ceatus Media Group LLC, a firm recognized for its inventive digital marketing strategies in the medical, dental, and elective healthcare sectors. This acquisition aligns with MyAdvice’s strategic growth plan, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into new sectors of the market.

Acquisition Strategy

The acquisition strategy centers on integrating the unique strengths of Ceatus into MyAdvice’s existing portfolio. The goal is to leverage Ceatus’s robust position in the digital marketing sector and the value they bring to the elective healthcare sector. MyAdvice aims to maintain and build upon Ceatus’s client relationships while extending access to a broader range of products.

Team Integration

The Ceatus team, including their leadership, marketing professionals, content creators, and web developers, will join MyAdvice, continuing their operations from their current location. This strategic move aims to ensure a smooth transition and continued service delivery. David Evans, PhD, MBA, and founder of Ceatus, will serve as an advisor during the transition, while Tamara Evans, former co-owner and head of client accounts, will continue her role within MyAdvice.

Ceatus’s Marketing Legacy

Established in 2004, Ceatus has a commendable history of delivering tailored marketing solutions, particularly excelling in SEO, reputation management, and patient conversion strategies. Their expertise in these areas is expected to contribute significantly to MyAdvice’s capabilities, particularly in serving clients within the medical, dental, and elective healthcare sectors. This acquisition is part of MyAdvice’s strategic growth, which follows the successful acquisitions of other companies in related fields.

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC provided debt financing for the transaction. The financial details of the acquisition are confidential.

Business
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

