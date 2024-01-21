Mutual Trust Bank Forges Strategic Partnership with Bdtickets for Digital Ticketing

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the digital banking experience for its customers, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) has inked a strategic partnership with bdtickets, a leading digital platform for travel ticketing managed by r ventures. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the process of purchasing travel tickets, integrating it right into the MTB smart banking application, and thereby, making it more convenient for the MTB account holders.

Streamlining Ticket Purchases

This partnership will effectively eliminate the necessity for physical visits to ticket counters, saving valuable time for the customers. Now, MTB account holders can directly purchase bus and launch tickets through the MTB Smart Banking App, simplifying the entire process and making it more efficient.

Sealing the Deal

The agreement was officially signed by MTB's Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, and r ventures' CEO, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, at the MTB Centre - the bank's corporate head office located in Gulshan 1, Dhaka. The signing event was graced by the presence of Khalid Hossin, the head of MTB's digital banking division, along with other senior officials from both the organizations.

Aiming for Enhanced Customer Experience

This strategic collaboration between MTB and bdtickets aims to not just simplify the ticket purchasing process but also to enhance the overall digital banking experience for MTB customers. As the world continues to embrace the digital revolution, this partnership is a step towards integrating essential services into the digital banking domain, offering customers a seamless and convenient banking experience.