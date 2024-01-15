Multitude SE’s ‘Charity of Your Choice’ Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility

Delving into the realm of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Multitude SE, a key player in the international financial technology landscape, has successfully culminated its 3rd annual ‘Charity of Your Choice’ initiative. This unique project saw the firm’s employees hailing from over 25 locations around the globe, participating in a democratic voting process to handpick charities for donations.

A Record of Generosity

In 2023, the initiative led to a generous allocation of over EUR 17,000, apportioned amongst 13 charitable organizations across seven countries. These selected charities represent a wide spectrum of causes, including animal welfare, children’s protection, and mental health support. Over the past three years, Multitude’s contributions through this initiative have summed up to a staggering total of EUR 71,350, benefitting a diverse array of 32 charities.

Unity in Diversity

One of the standout aspects of this initiative is the creation of an opportunity for employees to present persuasive pitches for their chosen charities during company-wide meetings. This practice not only fosters a sense of unity but also solidifies a commitment to making a positive social impact among the workforce. Shaun Vella, Chief Human Resources Officer at Multitude, voiced his pride in the increasing engagement of employees in the initiative year after year.

Multitude’s Global Footprint

Operating under the symbol ‘FRU’ on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Multitude SE comprises three business units: Ferratum for consumer lending, CapitalBox for business lending, and SweepBank for shopping and financial services. Founded in 2005 in Finland, the company employs over 700 people, offers services in 16 countries, and reported a turnover of EUR 212 million in 2022. Multitude’s vision is to become the most valued financial ecosystem, leveraging its full European banking license and expertise in technology, regulation, and cross-selling.