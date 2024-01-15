en English
Business

Multitude SE’s Charity Initiative: A Testament to Corporate Responsibility

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Multitude SE’s Charity Initiative: A Testament to Corporate Responsibility

Global financial technology platform Multitude SE has wrapped up its 3rd annual ‘Charity of Your Choice’ initiative, wherein employees across its 25 locations worldwide nominated 50 charitable organizations, and as a consequence, donated a substantial total of EUR 17,000 in 2023. This brings the total contribution over the last three years to an impressive EUR 71,350, benefiting 32 charities globally.

A Collective Effort for Impactful Change

The initiative involved lively pitch sessions, during which employees passionately advocated for their chosen charities. This culminated in live voting during All Staff gatherings, thus sparking an increase in employee engagement each year. This is testament to Multitude SE‘s commitment to corporate social responsibility, as well as its belief in the powerful impact of collective action.

The Beneficiaries of Multitude’s Generosity

This year, thanks to the concerted efforts of Multitude’s workforce, 13 charities located in seven countries will benefit from the generous contribution. These charities champion various causes, from animal welfare to children’s protection, and mental health support, reflecting the diverse interests and concerns of Multitude’s team.

Multitude SE: A Profile of Corporate Responsibility

Founded in 2005, Multitude SE operates a comprehensive financial technology platform and maintains a full European banking license. The company, which employs over 700 people and achieved a turnover of EUR 212 million in 2022, highlights its commitment to corporate social responsibility through initiatives such as ‘Charity of Your Choice’. With three independent business units – Ferratum, CapitalBox, and SweepBank – Multitude SE continues to make strides in the financial industry while also making a difference in the world.

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

