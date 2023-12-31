Multimillion-Dollar Hotel Construction Underway in Barbados
In the picturesque area of Six Men’s, St Peter, Barbados, a temporary road has sprung up, signaling the onset of a massive construction project.
This project is none other than the much-anticipated five-star hotel by Pendry Hotel and Resort, a multimillion-dollar venture set to transform the local landscape.
US$100 Million Investment Promises Luxury and Opportunity
Representing an investment of US$100 million, the hotel will rise on the coastal land that once housed the luxury beach club, Nikki Beach.
The club, infamous for its lavish parties and high-end clientele, ceased operations in early 2020 due to the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
