Mukesh Ambani Champions Gems, Jewellery Sector as Key to India's $100 Billion Export Vision

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, recently underscored the pivotal role of India's gems and jewellery industry in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. Speaking at the 50th Golden Jubilee India Gem & Jewellery Awards, Ambani lauded the sector's historical export achievements and its significant economic contributions, emphasizing its potential to become a leading force in the 'Make in India' initiative. His remarks spotlight the industry's capacity to reach a landmark $100 billion in exports while championing Indian craftsmanship on a global stage.

Advertisment

Historical Achievements and Future Potential

The gems and jewellery sector, celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit and export performance, has been a cornerstone of India's economic success story. Ambani praised this industry for creating substantial value and employment through Indian talent, despite the country's lack of natural resources like diamonds and gold. With a current contribution of over $40 billion in exports and supporting over 5 million jobs, the sector stands on the brink of an exponential growth opportunity.

Championing 'Make in India'

Advertisment

Ambani's address highlighted the sector's unique position to lead the 'Make in India' initiative, emphasizing the importance of adding value through Indian design, concepts, and talent. The initiative aims not just to bolster manufacturing within the country but also to project India's cultural and creative prowess onto the world stage. This vision aligns with the government's broader economic goals and the industry's capacity for innovation and global competitiveness.

Awards and Acknowledgements

The event also saw Russell Mehta, Managing Director of Rosy Blue India, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, underscoring the individual contributions within the industry that have propelled it to its current stature. The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), playing a pivotal role in this sector's development since 1966, continues to support and promote the industry's growth and international reach.

As the gems and jewellery sector navigates the path towards achieving a $100 billion export milestone, Ambani's words serve as a reminder of the industry's capabilities and the collective responsibility of the Indian business community. This ambitious goal not only reflects the potential for economic growth but also the opportunity to showcase India's heritage, creativity, and innovation on a global platform. The industry's journey towards this target will undoubtedly be a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit and its rising stature on the world economic stage.