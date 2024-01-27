MTN's Ebenezer Asante Calls for End to Trade Barriers at African Prosperity Dialogue

In a significant move towards promoting intercontinental trade, Ebenezer Asante, Senior Vice President of MTN Group, championed the dissolution of regulatory barriers in Africa at the 2024 African Prosperity Dialogue in Accra, Ghana. His call to end the 'tyranny of sovereignty' encapsulates the stifling effect these restrictions have on commerce across the continent.

Breaking Down Barriers to Boost Trade

During a potent panel discussion centered around reinventing business strategies and enhancing the value of African products, Asante stressed the urgency of dismantling these hurdles. He urged both corporate entities and governmental bodies to promote cross-border trade by fostering more open trade conditions. The critical role of technology in augmenting productivity and spurring development across the continent was also emphasized.

Asante highlighted the difficulties faced by Africans in executing cross-border payments and transactions, advocating for a visa-free regime within Africa. Such a change, he argued, would fuel intercontinental commerce. The dialogue, which spanned three days, was convened to explore ways to foster prosperity in Africa, focusing on production, value addition, and trade.

Government Support for Free Movement

Adding to the momentum, Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pledged the government's commitment to ensuring free movement across Ghana, thereby reinforcing efforts to invigorate trade. The event served as a platform for government and business leaders to deliberate on and conceive solutions for Africa's economic upliftment. It was a testament to the collective resolve to leverage technology as a key enabler of growth and address Africa's lag in productivity.